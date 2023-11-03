The Big Picture Mondo releases exclusive prints honoring horror director Jordan Peele's films Get Out, Us, and Nope, celebrating the cultural significance behind his work.

Each print captures the essence of the films, with Raul Urias creating dreamy visuals for Nope, Ashley Floréal using dark colors for Get Out, and Rafa Orrico depicting the monumental characters in Us.

Mondo aims to provide unique and beautiful pop culture products and designs, offering collectors and fans exclusive items that reflect their favorite projects, ranging from cult classics to mainstream content.

Mondo is keeping the spooky season alive with the release of three exclusive prints to honor horror director Jordan Peele. Available to pre-order now, these three prints celebrate Peele's films Get Out, Us, and Nope. Each print consists of a colorful representation of each film as the artists interpret the cultural significance behind the acclaimed directors work. Nope's artwork is sized ats 24" x 36" and created by Raul Urias; it encompasses dreamy kaleidoscopic visuals to incorporate the out-of-this-world spectacle that the film explores. Artist Ashley Floréal takes on Get Out in 24" x 36". Its dark hypnotic colors perfectly convey the sinister plot of the film. And finally, Rafa Orrico's unique 36" x 24" portrayal of the tethered from Us pinpoints how monumental the characters are in the film.

Mando works with major artists to create unique and beautiful pop culture products and designs. The hope is that collectors and fans can enjoy exclusive products based on the various projects they love. Mando features a variety of pop culture content that steams from cult classics to more mainstream products. And while they have various collectibles that range from toys to soundtracks, the goal always remains the same: to be as unique as possible.

When Is Jordan Peele’s Fourth Film Coming Out?

Peele's most recent film, Nope, was released in 2022. It currently holds an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a box office record over $170 million, per Variety. So it's no surprise that people have been wondering when his next film is coming out. Luckily, you asked and Peele has answered. Peele is busy working on an unnamed project with Universal Pictures, with a release date set for December 25, 2024. Following that news, Universal also announced that a separate untitled film would release in September of that year, under Peele's production company Monkeypaw. So, it seems like 2024 is the year for Peele.

If Peele's fourth film releases on its current date, it will have some tough competition. Currently, director James Cameron's third Avatar film is set to release one week prior to December 25, 2024. Plus, Universal has musical plans in late November of the same year, as the studio plans to release a big-screen adaptation of the Broadway sensation, Wicked. But with Peele's debut film Get Out grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations (per Variety), it's likely that the director is up for the challenge.

Check out the full Jordan Peele Mondo collection below:

For more information, visit MondoShop.com.