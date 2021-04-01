Hot off an Oscar nomination for Minari, Steven Yeun is in talks to join Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's new horror movie, which is heating up at Universal.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Yeun's fellow Oscar nominee Kaluuya remains in negotiations for the other male lead, and I imagine that deal won't close until after the Oscars, since Kaluuya is the frontrunner to win Best Supporting Actor for his turn in Judas and the Black Messiah, and a little gold man would likely boost his salary.

Plot details remain under wraps for the genre film, though rumor has it that Kaluuya and Palmer would be playing siblings. I have not confirmed that on my own, however. It does seem like Peele will be casting a Korean-American family around Yeun, and seeing as how family played a major part in both Get Out and Us, I'm very curious to see how it plays into things this time around. Those two films, by the way, earned a half-billion dollars worldwide.

Images via Fox/Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Invincible' Review: Amazon's Animated Superhero Show Is Gloriously Violent But a Bit Familiar

In addition to writing and directing the untitled film, Peele is producing alongside Ian Cooper via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, which has an exclusive five-year deal with Universal. Studio execs Sara Scott and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal, which will release Peele's next movie on July 22, 2022.

Yeun has proven himself as a leading man over the course of his career, culminating with an Oscar nomination last month for his performance in Minari. Yeun currently voices the titular role in Amazon's animated superhero series Invincible, and Netflix recently acquired a road rage dramedy titled Beef that Yeun will star in alongside Ali Wong.

The Walking Dead alum previously worked with Peele on The Twilight Zone reboot, and he has already wrapped A24's drama The Humans, which pairs him with Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein and Amy Schumer. Yeun's recent credits include the acclaimed films Burning and Sorry to Bother You, which serve to highlight the diversity of the projects he chooses and the range of characters that he can play. Peele has long lobbied for studios to be more inclusive with their casting efforts, and with three leads of color now in place, his latest effort is already off to a promising start.

KEEP READING: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong to Star in A24 Dramedy Series 'Beef' That Has Streamers in a Frenzy

Share Share Tweet Email

King Kong’s Axe Powers and Origin Explained by ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director and Writer Where did Kong's new weapon come from?

Read Next