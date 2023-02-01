Following the recent merger between Showtime and Paramount+ streaming services, with both platforms now operating as one under Paramount+, the streamer has begun making changes to its line-up. Paramount+ announced today that it is pulling a list of shows from its catalog and among them is Jordan Peele's anthology TV show, The Twilight Zone which, though failing to earn a Season 3 renewal, was still available to stream on the platform.

Additionally, the streamer has also removed all three seasons of the reality show, The Real World: Homecoming, a spin-off miniseries of The Real World which served to reunite the original cast members from Los Angeles and New Orleans three decades after the premiere of the original series in 1992. The reality show from the stables of The Bunim/Murray Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios aired for a single season of 6 episodes but never received an official cancelation. Other projects chopped from Paramount+ include Coyote, No Activity, Guilty Party, and The Harper House.

Earlier in the week when Paramount Global announced that Showtime will no longer stand on its own, the streamer made public its decision to cancel several shows including Let the Right One In, and American Gigolo. Both were freshman shows which had aired a complete season and awaiting renewal. Also, the Shaine Woodley-led series, Three Women which had completed filming and was slated for an imminent release also got shelved with reports saying that the show's producers were shopping the show elsewhere with at least one platform showing interest.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Showtime Rebrands as Paramount+ With Showtime Amidst Linear and Streaming Integration

The new development at Paramount meant that more casualties were on the way, thus Paramount+'s decision is not entirely surprising. These recent changes come about a year after Showtime Network's Chairman and CEO David Nevins departed his position and was replaced by Paramount Global’s Chris McCarthy who revealed after assuming the new role that he will be reviewing the content slate at the streamer.

In a memo to staff about these changes, McCarthy said:

“As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the SHOWTIME brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises. To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

Paramount Global head Bob Bakish in his own memo said that the move was an effort to fortify the company as a whole saying: