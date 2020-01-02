Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Joins Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

0

Jordan Peele‘s horror hit Us has been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

At 7pm on Wednesday, January 15, For Your Consideration host Perri Nemiroff will lead a Q&A with writer-director Peele, whose follow-up to Get Out scared up $255 million worldwide on a very modest budget, and has earned numerous awards for Lupita Nyong’o‘s ferocious dual performance. To buy tickets, click here.

Us opened in March and has remained in the mix for awards, with Oscar winner Peele said to be in the hunt for another original screenplay statue. The film is also a contender for Best Original Score, as Mike Gioulakis‘ terrifying compositions may be prove to be an iconic horror theme years from now.

The FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas has already featured Knives Out, Joker, Rocketman and Just Mercy, and will soon welcome Booksmart, Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

