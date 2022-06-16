Whether you're a student or a working lady, one of these anime will resonate with you.

Not as sought-after as other commercially-successful genres like shoujo, which can be literally translated to "young girls." Josei, meaning "woman" or "female", is an anime genre slowly garnering popularity not solely for its focus on female audiences ranging from late teens to adults.

Contrary to shoujo anime which tends to paint a rosy picture of romances, josei productions prefer not to store away their dirty laundry, illustrating both the good and the bad effects that come with romantic relationships. Sick of idealistic courtship gimmicks in shoujo anime? Why not give these josei anime with a realistic touch a shot.

NANA (2006)

What happens when two girls of the same name but with total opposite personas meet on a train to Tokyo? No, they don't make sardonic remarks and bear hatred the moment they lay eyes on the other, as would be anticipated in most mainstream flicks.

Paired with a euphonic and emotionally-packed musical soundtrack, NANA (2006) answers the question aforementioned by gradually unveiling the complexity of the female psyche. The coming-of-age series indicates that feeling lonely is a deep-rooted sentiment everyone holds despite all perceptible differences, and valuable friendships may be the answer to getting through the downturns in life. There's even a live-action adaptation of the same name worth checking out.

Paradise Kiss (2005)

From the same author of NANA - manga artist Ai Yazawa, Paradise Kiss (2005) instead focuses on the fashion and modeling industry. The series starts when model student Yukari Hayasaka gets noticed by a group of art school students who wants her to be the model for their fashion project.

Never considering modeling as an adequate source of livelihood, Yukari soon finds herself having fun working with the eccentric designers, especially head designer George Koizumi who she finds irresistible and unpredictable. In a tale about unlikely friendships and whirlwind romances, the impeccable East-Meets-West fashion inspirations in the series also make it a must-see show for fashion enthusiasts.

Gokusen (2004)

Dealing with an all-boys high school crowded with delinquents is no stumbling block when one is a skilled descendant of the yakuza clan.

Gokusen (2004) is a light-hearted high-school comedy surrounding Kumiko Yamaguchi, the granddaughter of a yakuza boss who finally realizes her dream of becoming a teacher. Her strengths and experiences in the crime syndicate make her a proficient match for her male students, resulting in countless comedic situations. Simultaneously, her unorthodox method of teaching guides the male troublemakers to improve not just academically, but their views on life itself.

Nodame Cantabile (2007-2010)

With a live-action Japanese dorama series that is equally entertaining, Nodame Cantabile (2007) sees the journey of two aspiring gifted musicians, Shinichi Chiaki and Megumi Noda. While Shinichi strives to become an accomplished orchestral conductor, Megumi or better known as Nodame struggles with developing her natural but uninhibited talents at playing the piano.

Fans of classical music should try watching this romance drama that not only offers an insight into the harsh complications of becoming a renowned musician. The series is also popular for the undeniably hilarious and charming relationship dynamics the two main characters share.

Michiko & Hatchin (2008)

Whilst anime boasts diverse representations of miscellaneous cultures, underappreciated gems like Michiko & Hatchin (2008) prove to be unique as it is one of the few shows that makes its main character a female badass with darker skin.

Hana Morenos is a young girl entrapped in an abusive foster family who dreams of one day being rescued by her Prince Charming, Turns out, it's rather a princess in the form of Michiko Malandro, a hardened criminal who recently escaped from incarceration and claims Hana as her legitimate daughter. Together, they drift across the heated lands of South-American-inspired fictional country Diamandra hoping to realize their respective dreams and restore past regrets.

Honey & Clover (2005-2006)

A heart-warming tale of warm friendships, bittersweet love, and self-discovery, Honey & Clover (2005) and its sequel (2006) both depict the intertwined lives of a group of art school students, each with their skeletons in the closet whilst harboring their unique zest towards life.

The slice-of-life series differs from other high-school coming-of-age stories as it is not afraid to show the nitty and gritty of soul-searching. From facing innumerable failures in achieving one's goals to the harsh realities of unrequited love from a best friend.

Ristorante Paradiso (2009)

Abandonment by her mother when she was a child, the grown-up Nicoletta decides to leave the countryside and travel to Rome to ruin her mother's remarried life. When she finally tracks her mother down to a restaurant called Casetta dell'Orso, Nicoletta is immediately enticed by the peculiar place surrounded by delicious food and staff comprised of only fine gentlemen.

Her knowledge from cooking school landed Nicoletta as an apprentice at the dreamy restaurant, making her the sole female staff. Nicoletta slowly discovers there's more to life than consuming vengeance against her mother, becoming enamored with the leisure Italian lifestyle, and developing a crush on one of the male staff members.

Emma: A Victorian Romance (2005)

For period drama fanatics, Emma: A Victorian Romance (2005) is set in a 19th-century London, centering on a hard-working and affable housemaid named Emma. Her beauty and kindness have attracted many suitors, but none tingle her heartstrings like the dashing upper-class gentleman, William Jones.

However, William's family and the conservative England society do not take kindly to their relationship as it is a violation of tradition. Will Emma finally break down the class barriers with her strong perseverance and fervent love to reunite with William?

Skip Beat! (2008)

Everyone loves an independent woman who works hard to be in control of her life. In the case of Kyouko Mogami, the road to becoming a self-made woman is long and winding.

Upon discovering that her long-time crush and childhood friend Shoutaro Fuwa has taken advantage of her naïveté and hard-earned wages to support his rising pop idol career, Kyouko vows to become even more successful than Shoutaro. She enters the convoluted world of the entertainment industry as a rookie star, slowly realizing the importance of self-love through meeting people of various backgrounds and personalities.

Bokura Ga Ita (2006)

First-year high school student Nanami Takahashi looks forward to making new friends, but the person who caught her eyes is none other than Yano Motoharu who she gradually falls in love. Underneath Yano's popularity and good looks lie his insecurities towards love, a result of his first girlfriend who died in a car accident together with one of her ex-lovers.

Amidst all misunderstandings, heartbreaks, and other possible love interests. Nanami and Yano's will-they-won't-they relationship keeps audiences on tenterhooks despite their salient love for each other.

