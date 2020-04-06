Watch the First Footage from Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Amazon Thriller ‘7500’

You probably don’t speak German, but that’s OK, because you don’t really need to understand the dialogue to get the gist of what’s going on in this first look at Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s upcoming Amazon movie 7500.

Gordon-Levitt plays Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris. It’s a routine day for him as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test. As he makes a desperate attempt to save the lives of the remaining passengers and crew, Tobias forges a surprising connection with a panicked young terrorist who he realizes is also a victim in the deadly situation.

The thriller hails from Oscar-nominated director Patrick Vollrath (Everything Will Be Okay) and director of photography Sebastian Thaler, who was essentially confined to the plane’s cockpit, since much of the action unfolds via the cockpit camera, which captures the mayhem transpiring on the plane itself. As such, Thaler looks to be making good use of what is not seen, as well as what is.

The production bought a real Airbus and manipulated the front third of the aircraft for filming, meaning the front galley (food-prep area) and the first eight rows of seats. Production designer Thorsten Sabel was brought in in rebuild the aircraft’s flight instruments. The plane was then hoisted on a pneumatic rig that allowed it to be shaken by hand to simulate turbulence.

I’ve been looking forward to 7500 for a while, and it doesn’t look like a simple movie about terrorism, as the hijackers are supposedly victims too, in a sense. I look forward to finding out just why that is when Amazon releases the long-delayed movie in June. Watch the trailer below and let me know what you think in the comments section.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Gordon-Levitt, who is wildly talented, but hasn’t been getting the roles I think he deserves. He does have a new Apple series called Mr. Corman on the horizon, and for more details on that project, click here.