The power of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s acting is his ability to commit to childish earnestness while still making such obviously off-beat choices. An angry, nearly psychotic intensity bubbles below the surface of his film characters, a brew shared by contemporaries like Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger. This allows JGL a large amount of freedom in choosing his roles; the actor is just as at home in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises as Oliver Stone’s Snowden, existing somewhere between blockbuster and prestige. Unfortunately for all his odd choices, the Oscar-less star is rarely awarded for the many great performances he’s given us outside his time on television. Consider this a watch list of JGL’s five most indispensable cinematic works, for better or worse.

Cameron James, 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

The list kicks off with a name that nearly evokes an Avatar-crazed director! Joseph Gordon-Levitt emerges as a child on the big screen as early as 1992’s Beethoven, but his first truly essential performance happens in his late teen years. 10 Things I Hate About You is the tip of a 90s iceberg filled with modern adaptations of classic literature; in this case, the movie adapts Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Gordon-Levitt plays the new kid with heart eyes for the most sought-after girl in school, only, to date her he must set someone up with his crush's off-beat older sister.

Before 10 Things I Hate About You, Gordon-Levitt was most prominently featured as the silly kid in movies like Angels in the Outfield and on the popular sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. His role as Cameron is the best of these childish roles; his devotion to love drives a narrative that is constantly winking at itself around him. While he gets a few good comedic moments, it is his doe-eyed innocence that acts as a welcome rest from the quip-filled performances of Ledger and Julia Stiles. Who else could sell a line like, “Just 'cause you're beautiful, that doesn't mean that you can treat people like they don't matter?"

Brendan, Brick (2005)

The transition from comedic child star to a more serious adult actor hinged on the indie film Brick. Starring as a somber, take-no-crap teenager, this role proved the 24-year-old Gordon-Levitt’s versatility beyond the cute youngster. Directed by an up-and-coming Rian Johnson, who has earned a second entry on this list for his frequent collaboration with the star, Brick follows Gordon-Levitt’s high school detective as he investigates the murder of a fellow student in a web of noir-splashed cliques.

Gordon-Levitt found his stride outside the world of comedy, turning his earnestness into anger and suspicion. His performance is cold and calculated, evoking the disenchanted Jack Nicholson in the noir classic Chinatown while still playing the character’s young age. All that boyish charm is distilled; the squinty smiles typical of the actor’s previous work have disappeared, leaving meaningful stares and actively closed-off body language in its wake. Gordon-Levitt will continue to carry this intensity into every role, even when trying off-kilter characters.

Tom Hansen, (500) Days of Summer (2009)

At a glance, Tom Hansen seems like your typical romantic comedy male lead. His romance with Zooey Deschanel’s Summer is cute, with a narrative device that hops between the highs and lows of their time together and apart. As the story unfolds, Tom is revealed to have had such a one-sided understanding of his partner that blinded him to the true nature of their relationship. (500) Days of Summer remixes these rom-com tropes to tell its audience not to be like Tom: projecting rather than listening.

Tom spends most of the film in some state of bliss or depression, oscillating between the two depending on the state of his relationship to Summer. Through this arc, in which he learns the error of his ways, Gordon-Levitt is able to play his full bag of tricks in his best role to date. “I hate this song!” Tom yells on a crowded bus with such forceful intensity that we don’t know whether to laugh in awkwardness or worry about his sanity. In a scene when Gordon-Levitt’s Toom quits his job, the actor balances out his angry intensity with an innocent smile that assures us he doesn’t know any better; he’s just an innocent heartbroken guy...right?

Arthur, Inception (2010)

It would have been entirely possible for a cardboard cut-out and competent stunt double to pull off the performance that Gordon-Levitt gives in Inception. However, the iconic nature of his role makes it an essential part of his filmography. Young fans likely know Gordon-Levitt from this Christopher Nolan film, where the actor plays a dream thief and close friend to Leonardo DiCaprio's Cobb.

Unfortunately, most of the role as written is only a service to the audience. Arthur spends every speaking moment teaching, reviewing, and demonstrating the rules of Inception's dreams. There is very little characterization for JGL to play here beyond the disapproving looks the actor shoots towards Cobb and a fruitless romantic moment with Elliot Page's Ariadne. Although we may love to make fun of Gordon-Levitt for his unconventional choices in accents and ticks, this two-dimensional character could have used more than the flat intensity with which he speaks his lines. Instead, Nolan's typically cold direction flattens our actor into a flavorless pancake, devoid even of the boyish flavor to which we've grown accustomed. Without his usual tricks, this makes a notable film in Gordon-Levitt's resume but a disappointing exhibit of his least interesting qualities.

Adam Lerner, 50/50 (2011)

Death is an important part of the human experience. Often an actor who faces it through a role attracts attention for their encounter with mortality. That wasn't the case for 50/50, in which Gordon-Levitt's Adam finds out he has a 50% chance of living after tumors appear on his spine. The otherwise healthy Adam then learns about what he truly values in life and is afraid of in death through his friendship with Seth Rogen's Kyle and relationship with his therapist played by Anna Kendrick.

After playing such a cold action star in Inception, 50/50 is a welcome reintroduction to warmth for Gordon-Levitt. Adam is humorous and youthful, but conveys his dread passionately. Gordon-Levitt plays up the youth of the role when charmed by Anna Kendrick's idiosyncrasies, even as he berates her for trying to cheer him up in the face of death. Fear manifests in a brooding, almost emo kid-like fashion, but its never treated as childish in itself. This delicate balance between JGL's strengths is why 50/50 constitutes such an important role for him.

Joe Simmons, Looper (2012)

While Nolanites may be disappointed at the criticism of Gordon-Levitt’s performance as a block of wood in Inception on this list, his talents in the realm of science-fiction is better represented by his role in Rian Johnson’s Looper. The fascinating task Gordon-Levitt must tackle is baked into the premise of the movie. The 2074 set film features Bruce Willis as a future version of Joe Simmons, an assassin tasked with killing his elder self. The perfect excuse for Gordon-Levitt to bust out a Bruce Willis impression and pay tribute to the action star.

Although the odd lengths Looper goes to in order to sell the two actors as the same person (including alien-like contact lenses) are distracting, Gordon-Levitt does some of his best work here playing the cool-but-not-at-all-collected assassin with Gosling-like efficiency, thriving on the casual intensity of his relationship with Emily Blunt’s single mother. The complexity of his resentful, traumatized character is embodied well while continuing to identify the facial ticks that make Willis tock: his familiar smile when he thinks he's retired from the assassin game or the way he tilts his head whenever he encounters something confusing. Willis’ devotion to his usual yippee-ki-yay action persona forces JGL to bend his acting around the star, to odd but engaging results, making this an unmissable part of Gordon-Levitt’s filmography.

Philippe Petit, The Walk (2015)

The opening of Robert Zemeckis’ The Walk features our star perched upon the Statue of Liberty, telling the audience in a French accent likely discovered in a Parisian cereal box that his lifelong dream was to walk a tightrope between New York’s famous twin towers. The next two hours are the true story of how Philippe Petit fulfilled that very dream by illegally setting a wire between the two buildings for a block-wide balancing performance.

The inclusion of The Walk as essential to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s filmography is pointed; Phillippe Petit is perhaps the actor’s most bonkers character. From the outrageous accent that disappears every half-dozenth syllable to the Chaplin-esque body language with which he expresses himself, Gordon-Levitt brings an odd energy that turns moments of a dramatic true story into complete comedy. His child-like silliness is harnessed into a real person who so believes in his admittedly inspirational but seemingly random ambition with blind faith that everything will turn out alright to the detriment of his relationships. The actor’s festering anger services only a few moments, such as when he teases the police trying to stop his stunt with clown-like smugness, and gives way to an intense focus towards the task at hand that’s similar to his work as detective and assassin before. While the performance is so off-balance that it throws off the serenity of the entire film, this role exhibits the strongest kind of choices that make us love JGL in all his weirdness.

