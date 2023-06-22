The journey of transitioning from a breakout child star to a “serious” actor is never an easy one. Some “formerly adorable” younger performers have trouble transitioning into the more mature, serious roles, as they must prove themselves in a completely new and different style of acting. The challenge is even greater for young actors that were as overexposed as Joseph Gordon-Levitt. After Third Rock From The Sun made him a household name, it was his more demanding work in Brick, Mysterious Skin, Ten Things I Hate About You, and Havoc that made Gordon-Levitt the teen icon of his generation. The only way for him to break out of this mold was to do something completely different, which he had a chance to do in Spencer Susser’s 2010 dark comedy Hesher. Is there a better way to announce a new phase in your career by playing a metal version of Mary Poppins?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Metalhead Stoner Helps a Young Boy Mourn

Hesher centers on the struggling young boy T.J. (Devin Brochu), who struggles to connect with his father Paul (Rainn Wilson) in the wake of his mother’s death. Paul isn’t an abusive father by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s had a hard time moving on since his wife’s departure. He’s utterly disengaged from any sort of normal human interaction other than therapeutic group circles he forces T.J. to attend each week with him. Paul also relies heavily on medication, and thus Paul's mother Madeline (Piper Laurie) stays with him and her grandson to look after them. T.J. is brutalized by bullies and hates attending therapy, but out of nowhere, in one of Gordon-Levitt's best movies, he plays the metalhead stoner Hesher. Hesher isn’t the sentimental type, but he tends to pass along the advice to T.J. that he needs whenever he needs it most.

The magic of Hesher is that despite all of its eccentricities, the story itself is a relatively timeless one; a mysterious stranger enigmatically appears within the lives of several struggling people (who more or less form a family unit), and ends up motivating them to move forward with their lives in the wake of tragedies and setbacks. It’s essentially the same premise as Mary Poppins, instead of a magical nanny flying in with a magic umbrella, Gordon-Levitt appears as a milk-chugging, noisy stoner who no one seems to bat an eye at. While it’s suggested at some points that this may be because he’s a product of the characters’ collective imaginations, his actions also have literal consequences. It’s a weird movie!

There are certain moments where Hesher feels like he’s prompting T.J. to make decisions. The time he spends with his new mentor prevents him from attending group therapy with his father, resulting in a tense argument between the two. It’s clear that T.J. understood that the miserable grieving sessions weren’t doing his father any good, and his misadventure with Hesher simply gave him the opportunity to finally admit that it wasn’t the right path for either of them. The beauty of Mary Poppins, one of the best movie mentors of all-time, was always that the mystical nanny was really there for the Banks parents as much as she was there to look after the children. Similarly, having to attend therapy without his son allows Paul to realize that he doesn’t want to be stuck in a perpetual cycle of grief for his entire life.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Charm Adds Layers to Hesher

Hesher is a family story of sorts, but not a traditional one. Rather, it’s a collection of outsiders, weirdos, and “losers” that feel like a direct contradiction to any notion of a traditional nuclear family. T.J. is instantly smitten with the charming grocery store clerk Nicole (Natalie Portman), and the two find that they have a lot in common. Hesher is there to guide T.J. through the inevitable end of their relationship. Obviously, it will never be a romantic one, but T.J. and Nicole could both use some empathy as they get over their respective hurdles in life. Nicole can’t afford rent and struggles to stand up for herself due to a lack of confidence. The time she spends with T.J. and Hesher teaches her that she has to invest in her own future if she wants to see any sort of positive change.

T.J. is infuriated when Nicole and Hesher have an affair, but again, this is something he would have had to learn for himself eventually. Nicole is sweet and enjoys spending time with him, but she doesn’t need to occupy the traditional role of either his mother or romantic partner. A similar revelation occurs when T.J. attempts to trade in money for a stolen car to give to the foreman Larry (John Carroll Lynch). Larry refuses to take T.J.’s cash, but what was he expecting to do with the car anyway? It’s Hesher who has been telling him the entire time that trying to run (or drive) away from his problems is never going to make him feel any better.

T.J. also learns the mistake of avoiding Hesher’s advice. While the rocking stoner encourages him to take his grandmother out for a walk, he ignores it wholeheartedly and decides to sulk on his own after needlessly sparking conflict with his father. Inevitably, this is also the night that Madeline dies unexpectedly. It’s a bracing, realistic moment that indicates that T.J. will have regrets as he grows up, and that healing will never be an “easy fix.” This is something Paul must learn as well; his mother’s death allows him to start taking account of his life and not relying on someone else to raise his son.

While it's charming to see veterans like Laurie, younger stars like Portman, and character actors like Wilson all contributing to the film, it's Gordon-Levitt’s performance that makes Hesher work. He’s not a sage that comes in with the perfect fixes for everyone’s problems, but he’s there to push these broken people on the right path forward. We could all use a Hesher in our lives every once in a while.