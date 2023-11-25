The Big Picture Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals that hosting Saturday Night Live was a nerve-wracking experience, despite his long career in the industry.

The actor admits to feeling more nervous than usual while filming music scenes for Flora and Son, as he had to sing and play guitar.

Unlike other musical titles, the songs in Flora and Son were performed with cameras rolling, adding to the pressure felt by Gordon-Levitt.

Whether it was through his leading role in the star-studded feature Angels in the Outfield, his run as teenage heartthrob Tommy Solomon on 3rd Rock from the Sun, or even his cameo appearance on Roseanne, everyone has their own memory of when they saw Joseph Gordon-Levitt perform for the first time. Over the last three decades, his star has only continued to brighten through his work in projects including Brick, Looper, Inception, and 500 Days of Summer – just to gently dust the surface. Working with big-time directors like Christopher Nolan, Robert Rodriguez, and his pal and frequent collaborator Rian Johnson, as well as opposite fellow Hollywood legends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis, Gordon-Levitt has had his fair share of high-pressure performances. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, while promoting his upcoming film, Flora and Son, the Emmy winning actor shared the role that gave him the most jitters.

As it would turn out – just being Gordon-Levitt is intimidating enough for the actor, as he revealed, “Hosting SNL was very nerve-wracking.” After so long in the industry, the actor says, “I don’t get easily nervous,” adding, “Playing opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln was pretty exciting.” Sure, it makes sense that hosting Saturday Night Live would be an anxiety-inducing experience but Gordon-Levitt admits that it’s his latest project through which he’s faced the most challenge on a set.

“Because I’m singing and playing guitar in [Flora and Son], I was way more nervous for those scenes than I usually am for a shoot day,” the actor says of juggling two separate talents in the same production. A dream come true and something to cross off his acting bucket list, Gordon-Levitt adds, “I’ve always wanted to make music in a movie and this is really kind of the first time I got to, and so I had been practicing and singing. We shot some of these scenes in a sort of unconventional way.”

The Unconventional Approach to Filming the Music Scenes Sets 'Flora and Son' Apart

Explaining what set this production apart from other musical titles that he’s appeared in, including Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, Gordon-Levitt revealed that the songs were performed with cameras rolling as opposed to first recording in a studio before lip-synching them during filming. With all eyes on him, he admits to feeling the pressure, commenting, “Those days I definitely had some nerves… That challenged me in a very thrilling way.”

In John Carney’s upcoming movie, a single mother named Flora (Eve Hewson) is having a difficult time reconnecting with her son Max (Orén Kinlan). In a desperate move to keep Max busy and away from dabbling with thievery, Flora finds him an old guitar and gets him on the path of musical recovery. Along with Hewson, Kinlan, and Gordon-Levitt, the film also features performances from Jack Reynor, Don Wycherley, Kelly Thornton, and Sophie Vavasseur.

Flora and Son is now streaming on Apple TV+.

