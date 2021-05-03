Joseph Gordon-Levitt is proving that he’s a still triple threat with his latest project Mr. Corman, on which he serves as the creator, director, and star of the Apple TV+ comedy. Gordon-Levitt has already proven his directing chops with his directorial debut Don Jon back in 2013, and A24 will produce the 10-episode series.

The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a fifth-grade public school teacher whose dreams of a career in music didn’t work out. His high school friend recently moved in, taking the place of his ex-fiancé. Although Corman realizes he has a lot to be grateful for, he struggles with problems lots of 30-year-olds are facing: anxiety, loneliness, the pervasive feelings of missed opportunities, and the worry of getting older. Very much a generational comedy, Mr. Corman speaks to contemporary fears and concerns that permeate changing adulthood, filled with dark humor and heartfelt emotion. Additional cast members include Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, and Shannon Woodward.

Mr. Corman seems like the perfect star vehicle for Gordon-Levitt. The premise reminds of 50/50, another dramedy that starred Gordon-Levitt as a young cancer patient, one that perfectly blended the humorous and terrible aspects of his situation. Similarly, Mr. Corman seems to be in the same vein, a straightforward story about a generation dealing with the crushing blows and uplifting moments in an uncertain and unstable society.

This will also be Gordon-Levitt’s first return to television after starring in an episode of The Mindy Project back in 2015. He notably got his start on the NBC comedy 3rd Rock from the Sun in the 90s, but this will also be his first time in a starring role in a television series. His future works include starring as Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s live-action version of Pinocchio, as well as some projects where he serves as a producer and writer.

Mr. Corman premieres on Apple TV+ on August 6 with the first three episodes. One new episode will then premiere weekly every Friday.

