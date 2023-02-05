James Gunn’s announcement of a new slate for the DC Universe was peppered with interesting announcements, but the development of The Brave and the Bold has raised a lot of eyebrows and generated significant excitement among DC fans. The new Batman film, which will cast a new actor in the role of Bruce Wayne, will spotlight Damian Wayne, Bruce’s son. A live-action Robin hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 1997’s Batman & Robin when Chris O’Donnell played the part, as the Zack Snyder universe never unveiled the Boy Wonder. However, it seems like DC and Warner Brothers missed a perfect opportunity to kickstart a Robin spinoff in the Nolanverse starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

It has always been a struggle in bringing Robin to the big screen in a modern way. While Burt Ward’s depiction was perfect for the campy, tongue-in-cheek 1966 film, O’Donnell felt like a whiny brat that only contrasted Bruce’s more serious demeanor. It’s no surprise that the most successful cinematic Robin was Michael Cera’s vocal performance in The LEGO Batman Movie, as it intentionally parodied the obnoxious nature of the character. However, Gordon-Levitt is an actor of incredible caliber who could have certainly led a Robin feature of his own.

The end of The Dark Knight Rises teases that the former police officer John Blake’s real name is Robin, and the film ends with a brilliant shot of Blake lifted up in the Batcave. While this was clearly the end to Christian Bale’s tenure in the franchise and signaled that Bruce’s future was a bright one, it signified the passing of the torch for Blake to protect Gotham. With a compelling backstory, Blake has essentially learned everything he could from Bruce in their limited amount of time together. It’s rather disappointing he wasn’t given a chance to lead his own series, as Snyder’s hard reboot went further away from the gritty Gotham City that Nolan had created.

While a few different characters have taken on the mantle of Batman in the vast history of the DC Comics, for all intents and purposes, most people would identify Bruce Wayne as the single Batman. However, the role of Robin has been held by Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Damian Wayne, and Carrie Kelly, and each have had equally iconic adventures of their own. This creates a fluidity within the character’s history; in Nolan’s universe, the idea of John “Robin” Blake suiting up makes complete sense.

Blake’s character arc within the film is the perfect Robin origin story. He’s an orphan who has always identified with Batman, and chose to pursue justice in the same way under the mentorship of Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman). Ultimately, Blake helps Bruce in saving the city from Bane (Tom Hardy) and Talia Al Ghul (Marion Cotillard), but he grows to doubt the sanctity of the Gotham Police Force after seeing their response to the city in a time of crisis. Blake is burdened with what he knows, which is why Bruce gifts him with the keys to the Batcave and his technology.

Gordon-Levitt would be a perfect leading man; he’s proven in such films as Inception, Looper, and Premium Rush that he can play a legitimate action hero, yet he carries the dramatic experience of films like 50/50, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Snowden, and The Walk that show he can flesh out a dramatic character. He’s charismatic and funny in a way that’s different from Bale, and seeing a more mature version of an older Robin might draw in those who had previously had no interest in the character. It also helps that Gordon-Levitt already has a built-in supporting cast of veterans; since Blake has remained close with Oldman’s Gordon, Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), and Alfred (Michael Caine), it would have made sense to bring these characters and legendary actors back as his allies in another installment.

Nolan's 'Batman' Universe Is Long Gone, Taking the Possibility of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Robin With It

Christopher Nolan has emphatically stated that his Batman story is over, and that he will not be returning to direct or write another installment; similarly, Bale has sworn that he would never reprise the role without Nolan’s involvement. This doesn’t prevent a Robin film from happening, it just signifies that the torch will be passed to a different creative team. Obviously, a Robin film specifically starring Gordon-Levitt would never be possible for Gunn's new DCU — Nolan's Batverse is a separate entity with no connection to Gunn's DCU at all.

Considering that both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises were co-written by Christopher Nolan’s brother, Jonathan Nolan, it would have been great to see the other Nolan brother pen Robin’s next adventure. Jonathan Nolan has written for other filmmakers before, and his work on Westworld and The Peripheral has proven that his style is translatable for another ambitious director to master. Westworld and The Peripheral both tactfully expand and flesh out their respective fictional universes, so giving Nolan the reins to a larger Gotham City universe would have been very exciting. One could just imagine the possibilities had Nolan's universe continued (even without Christopher Nolan directing) — some of the antagonists from the previous trilogy would be able to reappear alongside any new threats that emerge. At the end of The Dark Knight trilogy, The “Scarecrow,” Dr. Jonathan Crane (Cillian Murphy), escapes justice yet again, as have all the other criminals in Blackgate Prison and Arkham Asylum released by Bane.

The Gotham City that stands at the end of The Dark Knight Rises is one that is healing, but not perfect. Even with the League of Shadows defeated, the city’s criminals are on the loose and the institutions have been demolished. Seeing how Gotham City rebuilds and evolves would have been an exciting storyline to follow, and it could have helped give a new trilogy a unique aesthetic of its own. While Nolan’s universe doesn’t include any supernatural elements, there are plenty of grounded Batman stories that could have served as the inspiration for Robin’s next chapter.

It’s disappointing that DC rushed into kickstarting a new universe so quickly after Man of Steel and tarnished the legacy that Nolan had left behind. A Gordon-Levitt Robin film would have captured the audience that had loved The Dark Knight trilogy, which remains the most critically-acclaimed and successful solo franchise within the history of DC Comics. Perhaps, the alternate universes under Gunn’s “Elseworlds” brand that includes Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker could expand to another entry in Nolan’s universe. It's unlikely, but one can dream.