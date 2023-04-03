A new and mysterious feature film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, and Richard Madden from Amazon Studios has been announced today. Killer Heat - based on the short story The Jealousy Man written by Jo Nesbø - begins production in May on the Greek island of Crete. A thriller with a dark romance at its centre - Killer Heat will be directed by Philippe Lacôte.

Lacôte - known for 2020 Venice Film Festival Amplify Voices Award winner Night of the Kings - will be directing the film from a screenplay penned by Roberto Bentivegna, whose credits include Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Revisions to the screenplay have been made by the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated writer of Steven Spielberg's cold-war thriller Bridge of Spies, Matt Charman. The incredible directing/writing talent behind Killer Heat have an impressive track record and the synopsis of the film will be well-suited to the equally-impressive acting trio of Gordon-Levitt, Woodley and Madden. Killer Heat follows twin brothers (portrayed by Madden) who are caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island. A damaged detective (Gordon-Levitt), known as “The Jealousy Man,” is called in to investigate.

Gordon-Levitt's career thus far has seen him take on acting, writing, directing and producing. He's well known in the thriller genre, having starred in the likes of Inception and Looper. Recently, Gordon-Levitt teamed up with Looper director Rian Johnson by making a guest appearance on Johnson's detective series Poker Face. Gordon-Levitt will also be executive-producing Killer Heat. Madden, became a breakout star thanks to the early seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, and has since moved on from playing Lord Robb Stark of Winterfell to taking on an expansive range of impressive roles. Madden has appeared in Marvel's The Eternals, opposite Taron Egerton in the Elton John biopic Rocketman and won a Golden Globe for his starring role in the British drama series Bodyguard. Madden's working relationship with Amazon continues with Killer Heat, as the Scottish actor is starring alongside Priyanka Chopra Jones in the upcoming spy series Citadel, premiering on Amazon Prime on April, 28. Last, but not least, of Killer Heat's three stars, Woodley, has a resume just as impressive as her co-stars. Woodley is an award-winning actress best known for breaking hearts in The Fault in our Stars and her Emmy-nominated performance in Big Little Lies.

Who is Producing 'Killer Heat?'

Killer Heat is produced by Makeready’s Brad Weston, with Nesbø, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski, and Makeready’s Collin Creighton executive producing. Makeready’s Oscar Montemayor will associate produce. With production for Killer Heat beginning in May, there are no images to see as of year, but you can check out the trailer for Amazon's newest thriller - the spy series Citadel below.