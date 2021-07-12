Joseph Kosinski, who has two star-studded films awaiting release between Top Gun: Maverick and Escape From Spiderhead, has signed on to direct an adaptation of the graphic novel Chariot for Warner Bros.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the studio won a competitive auction for the high-profile package. Kosinski will direct from a script by Julian Meiojas (Jack Ryan) and produce alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, the production company behind Stranger Things. WB's Rebecca Cho will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The movie is described as a sci-fi thriller about a top-secret project from the Cold War that saw the government provide its star agent with a unique weapon -- a state-of-the-art sports car. The Chariot, as it soon became known, sank into the ocean decades ago along with said agent, but now a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to discover that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it.

There is a star-crossed romance at the center of the story, which the filmmakers pitched as a cross between True Romance and The Matrix. Those are two of my favorite films and I liked the idea of a high-tech car controlled by a former spy falling into the hands of a criminal seeking redemption.

RELATED: New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Takes You Ridin' into the Danger Zone

Chariot was recently published by Artists, Writers, and Artisans, whose Zach Studin will executive produce via the publisher's film and TV production arm, AWA Studios. The graphic novel was written by Bryan Edward Hill (Bitter Root), drawn by Priscilla Petraites (Rat Queens), and edited by AWA's chief creative officer Axel Alonso.

Kosinski's high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick is one of my most anticipated films of the year, and I'm not even a big fan of the original film. The sequel soars into theaters on Nov. 19, and star Tom Cruise is joined this time around by Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly, who starred in Kosinski's last movie, the underrated firefighter drama Only the Brave. Kosinski must get along with the talented Teller, who also stars opposite Chris Hemsworth in the director's upcoming Netflix movie Escape From Spiderhead, which follows convicts who volunteer as medical subjects to test experimental new drugs. Kosinski previously directed Tron: Legacy and Cruise's Oblivion, and he has also been eyed to direct the Twister reboot for Universal.

Meiojas recently served as a co-executive producer on Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves, and he's also adapting his novella DNA for Amazon and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Meanwhile, Levy's 21 Laps banner has the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy coming out on Aug. 13, and the company has already wrapped another Reynolds movie -- The Adam Project -- for Netflix. Getting into business with Kosinski seems like a smart move, as I think the director is going to be in heavy demand once the action-packed Top Gun sequel flies into theaters.

KEEP READING: Chris Hemsworth Leads A-List Trio for Joseph Kosinski's Netflix Movie 'Spiderhead'

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Loki' Character Posters Reveal the God of Mischief Variants in Full Glorious Purpose Which Loki do you prefer?

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1796 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider