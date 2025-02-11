Joseph Quinn has had a good run recently. After his breakout success in Stranger Things, the actor went on to take on very diverse roles, most of which have turned out to be good decisions for him. Before appearing in Ridley Scott’s sequel Gladiator II, Quinn starred in A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyong'o, which was a major hit. The feature is part of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise, so naturally, fans are expecting Quinn to pop up in a future installment. In a new interview with ScreenRant, the actor addressed the possibility and shared his love for the franchise and its unique world.

When asked if his character Eric's fate was discussed during the pre-production process of the feature, he revealed, “It was, yes. I said I got to stop dying. So please don't kill me,” he joked adding, “But, no, it's been left very much unanswered. Who knows? Who knows? We'll find out.” At the end of Day One, Nyong’o’s character Sam, sacrifices herself to save Eric and her cat, Frodo. We last see Eric -- he’s alive and pulled up onto a boat fleeing New York City, attempting to get to safety.

Quinn further shared his love for the franchise and director Krasinski, who conceived the world and directed the first two films in the franchise. Day One, serves as a spin-off and prequel to the first two movies and is directed by Michael Sarnoski, based on a story he conceived with Krasinski. Quinn further added,

“I love that world. I'm so grateful for John to let me come on board and walk among brilliant minds, obviously. Taking on a mantle of that franchise and doing something very interesting and brilliant. I think there was so much of his sensitivity and his writing is just so, in the few words we do say, there's such weight in it. So, yeah, who knows what will happen.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Was a Massive Success