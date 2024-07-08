The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One focuses on human compassion, not tension, with a central relationship between Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn).

Joseph Quinn's portrayal of anxiety in Eric is realistic and complex, highlighting the character's isolation and need for connection.

Eric's relationship with Sam allows him to relax and control his anxiety, showcasing his depth and growth throughout the movie.

A Quiet Place: Day One steers away from the apocalyptic fears presented in the first two movies and takes a much more nuanced direction. The driving theme of the movie is not tension but human compassion. The central focus is the relationship between Sam (Lupita Nyong’o), who is battling terminal cancer, and Eric (Joseph Quinn), a Brit living in New York with no real community in the country. Despite being an unlikely duo, the pair find a sense of comfort in each other that spears them both through hardship and they begin to rely on each other. Eric especially leans on Sam for emotional support, as he clearly suffers from a form of anxiety and is constantly panicked and on-edge throughout the runtime. A Quiet Place: Day One’s portrayal of this anxiety is complex and never pushed to the side. Quinn shows throughout that Eric is struggling but allows his character to grow in strength as he becomes comfortable around Sam and consequently feels more secure in his situation. Horror plays with fear, but to see anxiety, which is a whole different segment of fear than the genre is accustomed to, shown in such a realistic manner, is vital representation.

Who Does Joseph Quinn Play in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'?

Joseph Quinn's performance as Eric is instrumental to the movie’s heartwarming and hopeful tone. Although it is Nyong’o’s Sam who is the beating heart of the movie, Eric is important in allowing our protagonist to blossom. Quinn doesn’t get given a huge amount of backstory to work with, however, he still manages to make Eric relatable. At first, his English accent is hard to distinguish, as it is merely spoken in a whisper to the soundtrack of lashing rain. Yet, when the thunder allows Sam and Eric to open up, it is revealed that he came to America to study law. The transition from the countryside of Kent in England, where Eric is from, to the bustling urban streets of New York City couldn’t be more striking.

Eric represents isolation in its extremity. He is thousands of miles from home and has no family in the US. Where most apocalyptic movies focus on a story that sees its protagonists travel large distances to reunite with their loved ones, Eric does have this opportunity, leaving him hopeless and devoid of purpose. His isolation and sense of loss are what draws him to Sam instead of heading towards the boat to escape. His will to survive is at an all-time low and it is only through building a relationship with Sam that he develops that sense of purpose that gives him the courage to fight for his life.

Eric's Panic Attacks in 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Are Realistic

Quinn manages to portray anxiety in a high-stress environment and the representation of panic attacks is handled with such care. He shows the complexity of his nervousness, and it is ever-present in the way he acts. Anxiety is a huge element of the horror genre; characters are always frightened and on-edge. Quinn’s portrayal of that fear feels different, more personal, and less situational — it is evident it is a part of his nature as opposed to a response to the apocalyptic situation he has found himself in.

Two different encounters with water, and the potential of drowning, send Eric into a state of panic. The first is when he is initially introduced, as he is seen coming up from a flooded subway entrance. The second is when he and Sam are attempting to swim away from a creature in a flooded subway tunnel. In both situations, he shows the constant battle of trying to subdue something so uncontrollable. His irregular breathing and look of absolute fear show he has no control over the situation and the anxiety is completely taking over him. This panic is so vivid and palpable because the movie never refrains from showing the whole extent of Eric’s emotion and Quinn does an exceptional job at highlighting that what Eric is feeling isn’t just horror movie fear, it is insuppressible anxiety.

What is so crucial about Eric’s anxiety is the way it is threaded throughout the movie. He has these peaks where everything hits him at once and the moments of panic occur, but the impression is that the feeling is always there. Anxiety doesn’t just hit him in the moments of extremity, it affects how he behaves. It is what first causes him to follow Sam, where his movement is not too dissimilar to a stray cat. He appears parallelized and incapable of making decisions so he latches on to Sam. In these quieter moments Eric is not panicking, but he still comes across as skittish and nervous. Quinn builds a layered, complex portrayal of a terrified young adult who has moved to a new country and lost his way. Then faced with such a perilous situation, his will to survive freezes and he relies on Sam to grow in strength.

Joseph Quinn Shows Eric is More Than His Anxiety

The real triumph of this character is that Quinn never allows Eric’s anxiety to define him; we get several scenes that showcase his charisma and kindness. In the moments of calm when Eric finally feels safe and comfortable with Sam, we get glimpses of his true nature. The scene in the jazz club where Eric is performing magic to Sam and encouraging her to pretend there is an audience shows he is imaginative and creative, giving his character more depth than simply being a scared weight that Sam has to protect. After coming back with pizza and writing "Patsy’s on it," it's clear to the audience that Eric and Sam’s relationship is not one-sided and they both need each other.

Eric’s relationship with Sam allows him to relax and control his anxiety, she assures him everything is okay with her calm nature and command of her feelings. The final moments when they exchange jackets and Sam sacrifices herself support this. When Sam first runs off, Eric is unable to move, he is frozen with fear and it is clear his brain is trying to process what is happening. He is reminded of his isolation before Sam and the lack of purpose he felt. It is only through reading her letter at the movie’s climax that he has that sense of closure. Joseph Quinn’s portrayal shows such an honest portrayal of anxiety in A Quiet Place: Day One, and seeing it highlighted in this way within the horror genre is crucial, much-needed representation.

