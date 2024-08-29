In an exclusive reveal, Collider is thrilled to unveil the poster for the upcoming film Hoard, which is set to release in select theaters on September 6, 2024. Starring Joseph Quinn alongside Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Lily-Beau Leach, and Deba Hekmat, Hoard promises to be an emotionally charged journey through trauma, obsession, and madness. Set in two distinct timelines—1984 and 1994—the film follows the life of Maria, who, as a young girl, lives in a world of obsessive hoarding with her mother. The two collect discarded items, turning their home into a sparkling shrine of what others consider rubbish. However, Maria’s life takes a dramatic turn when a tragic accident disrupts their routine, forever altering her future.

Fast forward a decade, and Maria, now a teenager, is living with her foster mother. Her life takes another unexpected twist when a mysterious man named Michael, played by Quinn, arrives at her doorstep. His presence triggers a descent into madness for Maria, who begins to hoard once more, uncovering dark and shocking secrets along the way.

Directed by Luna Carmoon and produced by Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons, and Andrew Starke, Hoard has already made waves on the festival circuit, winning three prizes at the Venice Film Festival in 2023. The film’s exploration of mental illness, family trauma, and the effects of obsessive hoarding promises to be both haunting and thought-provoking.

What Else Does Joseph Quinn Appear In?

Image via Sunrise Films

Quinn is best known for his role as Eddie Munson in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. His portrayal of the fan-favorite character in the fourth season earned him widespread recognition and acclaim, catapulting him to international fame. Quinn has taken on several notable roles following his breakout performance in Stranger Things. He starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the popular horror franchise, where his performance alongside Lupita Nyong'o was widely praised. Additionally, he will appear in Gladiator II, taking on a significant role in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel as Emperor Geta.

Quinn will be seen next year as Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a reboot of the Fantastic Four series which brings the characters into the Marvel CInematic Universe for the first time. The film is set for release worldwide on July 25th, 2025.

Hoard will open in select theatres on September 6th. Check out our exclusive look at the poster above.