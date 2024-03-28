The Big Picture Hoard's intense trailer showcases Michael and Maria's twisted bond, set against Maria's dark past with her mother.

Winner of multiple awards at Venice International Film Festival, Hoard explores themes of grief and love in a unique horror style.

Lead actors Joseph Quinn and Saura Lightfoot Leon praise director Luna Carmoon's vision, revealing the disturbing yet powerful nature of the film.

The first trailer for Luna Carmoon’s feature directing debut Hoard has just been released. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film features a stellar cast including Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn as Michael and Saura Lightfoot Leon as Maria. The film revolves around Maria, whose world that’s turned upside down when a confused and scared Michael shows up in her life. These events suddenly lead to Maria finally confronting the trauma of her past.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2023, winning the Authors Under 40 – Best Directing and Screenwriting Award, The Film Club Audience Award, and the Verona Film Club Award. Hoard is now set to hit the theatres in the UK and Ireland on May 17, 2024.

The fast-paced trailer gives us a peek into Michael and Maria’s strange yet playful relationship. These moments are followed with clips of Young Maria and her hoarder mother (Hayley Squires), a relationship that is expected to be the central focus of the plot. In the words of Carmoon herself, Hoard is a “body horror of the mind.” In a nutshell, Hoard is a gut-wrenching exploration of grief, love, and things that the characters in the film can’t physically and emotionally seem to get rid of.

‘Hoard’ Is An Intense Psychological Drama About Obsession

The story of Hoard takes place over two timelines. The first one shows a young Maria, played by Lily-Beau Leach living with her mother Cynthia, who has turned their home into a hoarder’s den with shiny rubbish and bins. In the second timeline, Maria is all grown up and living with her foster mom, Michelle (Samantha Spiro). That’s where she meets Michael, a troubled young man who forms an obsessive bond with her.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Quinn recalled the moment he read the script for the first time in the following words: “It’s such a strange script, it’s so disturbing and powerful and reaching for something really extraordinary.” The actor also talked about how great it was to work with Luna Carmoon, who he claimed is “the most cinematically literate person I’ve ever met.” The actor also revealed that he was compelled by the mythical elements the director was trying to incorporate into the story, and that’s when he agreed to play Michael.

Similarly, Leon too, was fascinated by the room Carmoon had left for interpretation in the script. While the world of Hoard wasn’t familiar to the Spanish actress, she chose to take a leap of faith because she believed in Carmoon’s vision. Leon expressed this in the following words:

“The language that is used in Hoard is not my comfort zone, it’s not my usual dialect. And all I wanted to do was understand it and live within it. When I don’t understand and I feel a lot, something takes over.”

According to Carmoon, Hoard takes a lot of inspiration from David Cronnenberg’s approach to horror with films like Dead Ringers and Crash. But she claims that her film is special because “everyone is gonna feel something different, and experience something different from it.”

Hoard is all set to hit theatres in the UK and Ireland on May 17, 2024. The release date for the US, however, is not yet announced. Check out our review here, and watch the trailer below.