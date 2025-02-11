After making a name for himself and breaking out into further stardom thanks to his role in Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn has since been booked and busy like few other stars in Hollywood. Last year, he featured alongside Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel in John Krasinski’s horror franchise, and he also starred opposite Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from director Ridley Scott. Quinn will be seen later this year playing Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but he’ll also team up with Noah Centineo and Will Poulter for Warfare, the upcoming A24 war thriller directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Quinn spoke about his experience on the set of Warfare, and also compared it to another movie he featured in recently:

“I don't know how much I can share, but I will share as much as I think I can. It was like Gladiator with a different flavor. It was a strange brief, in the fact that Alex Garland is in a tunnel, and I've admired his work for so many years. He wanted to co-direct this film with Ray Mendoza, who is an excellently sealed serviceman, and to recreate something that has happened in Ray's life, anecdotally, and totally truthfully. So that was a very interesting prospect from a filming perspective. Because a lot of the time, there's execs, there's producers trying to dabble with the narrative a little bit. But that was sacrosanct. No one was going anywhere near that. That was preserved. It was only going to cost a break, or any of the other unseals that were there on that day. The making of it was beautiful. There are incredible actors in here. Will Poulter, Charles Melton, Kit Conner. Cosmo Jarvis. It's an incredible development. I'm going to miss some names. We had three weeks of boot camp, and then we shot it in five weeks, and it was an incredible experience. I've actually seen it, so I can't say too much, but it's quite something that I'm incredibly proud to be a part of.”

Warfare is based on the real life experience of Ray Mendoza, an Iraq War veteran who will also receive a writing credit for Warfare, in addition to co-directing. Mendoza has worked on plenty of other war projects in the past also; he featured as himself in Act of Valor, the 2012 R-rated war thriller following a real team of Navy SEALs, and he has since worked on other projects like The Terminal List (Chris Pratt), The Outpost (Orlando Bloom), Mile 22 (Mark Wahlberg), and Civil War (Kirsten Dunst), but this will be his first credit as a writer/director. Alex Garland’s Civil War earned scores of 81% from critics and 69% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is currently available to stream on Max.

‘Warfare’ Director Alex Garland Has Another Big Project Coming This Year

Roughly two months after Warfare debuts in theaters, another of Alex Garland’s movies will premiere everywhere, and it’s expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. Garland served as the scribe on 28 Years Later, the legacy sequel to the Cillian Murphy-led 28 Days Later, which he also wrote. Danny Boyle, who directed the original film, also returned to helm the sequel and co-wrote the script with Garland. 28 Years Later did not return star Cillian Murphy to the role of Jim, but it will feature other stars like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes in leading roles. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20.

Warfare hits theaters on April 11. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project and check out the official trailer above.