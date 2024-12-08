Josh Duggar is currently in prison and his wife has her own way of making money for their family. Anna Duggar has been married to Josh since 2008 and the couple share 7 children together and was present on the show 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. But in 2019, it was revealed that the disgraced reality star was in possession of child pornography that led to him being sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison in 2022. As he is serving his sentence, many are wondering how Anna is taking care of their children. According to The Sun, she has a new career to help bring money in for her 7 children (and potentially prepare for a move).

Anna and her children still live on the family's land but reports state that she is currently breeding golden retrievers to help to make money. The Sun also stated that she contemplating moving the family from Arkansas to Texas where Josh is currently serving his sentence. Anna and the children are still living in a "windowless warehouse" on the Duggar land. But there were also reports that she had a fight with Jim Bob Duggar that resulted in her and the family getting kicked out despite The Sun reporting that she still lives where the family did with Josh.

According to The Sun, she is still homeschooling her children but her kids are in sports in the local community and a source told the outlet that she has friends through their sports teams. “Anna has been seen bringing her sons to basketball games weekly and watching them play from the stands,” the source said. “She socializes with people and appears to have made friends with basketball parents.”

Anna Duggar Still Visits Josh Duggar In Texas

Image via TLC

Duggar was convicted of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Duggar was also accused of molesting five young girls, including two of his sisters when he was a teenager. He also admitted to cheating on Anna in the past and having an addiction to online pornography. Anna still remains at Duggar's side and reportedly regularly takes the children to Texas so they can see their father while he is in prison. Back in 2023, Duggar tried to argue that he needed a new case against his conviction. The Federal Court denied Duggar a new trial and believed the original ruling to be justified. Anna's controversial dog breeding job is not yet confirmed.

You can see Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting.

