Less than 24 hours after Josh Brolin provided a disappointing update on Dune: Messiah, the famous actor is back with more news regarding his involvement with a significant franchise. During a recent interview with Graham Bensinger on the In Depth podcast, Brolin talked about turning down a role in the 2022 box office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water. The second Avatar film didn’t struggle due to Brolin’s absence, earning scores of 76% from critics and 92% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to becoming one of the top three highest-grossing movies ever with $2.3 billion. When asked to elaborate on his absence from the sequel, Brolin declined to provide specifics but did have this to say:

"I heard he was angry. I understand it, because when you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power... you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them. I don't know if that was the case with him because I don't know him well enough. But it was based on the project, it wasn't based on him."

While it’s impossible to rule out that James Cameron was frustrated that Brolin declined to star in Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s also possible that Brolin was misinformed and that Cameron was entirely unbothered. The film had no trouble reaching its lofty goals without Brolin, so there are certainly no hard feelings on the back end from either party. There are also several Avatar movies confirmed to be in development, the next of which being Avatar: First and Ash, which will hit theaters just over one year from now, on December 19, 2025. If Brolin’s schedule clears up and Cameron is still interested in working with him in the future, the two could make amends and see that Brolin has a prominent role in arguably the biggest sci-fi franchise to come out of the 2000s.

What Other Projects Does Josh Brolin Have in the Works?

Close

Josh Brolin has several intriguing projects in the works. He has been tapped for a role in Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out series starring Daniel Craig. He will also team up with Glen Powell to star in The Running Man remake, which also stars Lee Pace and William H. Macy and is currently in production. Brolin will also reprise his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Messiah, but the film is not expected to even begin production until early 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is confirmed to be released next year on D, but Brolin will not appear in the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water Ten years after the events of Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their new family as they brave the world of Pandora and the struggles they endure to protect themselves and their people. Director James Cameron used The Way of Water to explore the oceans of Pandora and set the stage for the subsequent three sequels. In addition to Worthington and Saldana, Avatar: The Way of the Water sees the return of Sigourney Weaver, this time playing a character named Kiri, and Stephen Lang’s villainous Quaritch. Director James Cameron Cast Sam Worthington , Zoe Saldana , Sigourney Weaver , Michelle Yeoh , Cliff Curtis , David Thewlis Stephen Lang , Kate Winslet , Vin Diesel Runtime 190 Minutes Writers James Cameron , Josh Friedman , Rick Jaffa , Shane Salerno , Amanda Silver

WATCH ON DISNEY+