Josh Brolin and Brad Pitt Team on Mystery Series ‘Outer Range’ for Amazon

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin has signed on to star in the Amazon series Outer Range, which he’ll executive produce along with Brad Pitt.

Created by playwright Brian Watkins, Outer Ranger follows Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher who discovers an unfathomable mystery on his land at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, forcing him to grapple with the unknown.

Pitt and his Plan B Entertainment will executive produce along with Zev Borow (Lethal Weapon) and Heather Rae (Frozen River), as well as Brolin and Watkins. Watkins has written pilots for Hulu/Amblin and USA Network, and he’s currently adapting The Assassination of Bangwain Spurge for Annapurna. Watkins will also produce the movie Ultraluminous with Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox and Platform One.

Brolin hasn’t done a major role on TV since ABC’s western series The Young Riders in the late ’80s/early ’90s. The Avengers bad boy is prepping for a big year, as he’ll soon be seen in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune, as well as Sean Penn‘s Flag Day. He’s also slated to reprise his role as Cable in the planned Deadpool spinoff X-Force. Brolin is represented by CAA.

Plan B is behind Amazon’s upcoming event series The Underground Railroad from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, and the company recently signed a major TV deal with the streamer, which is in the midst of a strong stretch. People seem to be watching Amazon’s Hunters, which I quite enjoyed, and ZeroZeroZero arrives on March 6. I’ll have a full review of that series closer to its U.S. debut. I’m also hyped for Amazon’s new take on Utopia, as well as Tales from the Loop, which stars Rebecca Hall fresh off her excellent performance in The Night House.

Like sands through the hourglass, these are the days of the Streaming Wars, and now, Amazon has Thanos looking into some X-Files-type shit. Game on! For all the latest updates on Dune, click here.