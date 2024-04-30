The Big Picture Josh Brolin expressed interest in reprising his role as Cable in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Marvel never reached out.

As Marvel Studios' only movie release inches closer, one Deadpool 2 actor recently shared just how badly he wanted to reprise his role in the film. Josh Brolin, who plays the time-traveling super soldier Cable in Deadpool 2, sat down with Mike DeAngelo of The Playlist to discuss the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. Brolin is credited on Deadpool & Wolverine's IMDb page but hasn't been reported or officially announced to be returning as Cable. When DeAngelo jested that because Brolin was listed on the IMDb page, surely he must be in the movie, Brolin responded with, "Am I? Yeeeesssss! I so wanted to be in that movie."

He went on to say that Marvel Studios never reached out to him to either reprise his role or let him know why he wouldn't be in the film, suggesting that the MCU being involved with the Merc with a Mouth may have something to do with that choice:

"[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend, and I will never know where that went or what that is or what I'm involved with or what I'm not involved with — the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I had really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

There's always the possibility that Brolin is pulling a similar stunt to Andrew Garfield in the lead-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, who vehemently denied being in the film for more than a year until its release. However, with Brolin having such a great relationship with star Ryan Reynolds and several other Deadpool 2 stars reprising their role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seems more likely that Brolin is telling the truth than playing coy.

Josh Brolin Praises Hugh Jackman’s Performance As Wolverine

Brolin didn't stop at denying a return for Cable, and went on to praise the performance of one of the other titular characters, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. When asked about Jackman returning to the character after all these years, Brolin expressed obvious excitement:

"Hugh [Jackman], I'm absolutely in love with, I know Ryan [Reynolds] now and I've met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did Logan — forget it! I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is fantastic. And Hugh, I don't know how old Hugh is now — is he 56,57? I mean, seriously, the dude doesn't age. So, yeah. I'm a big fan of his."

It appears Brolin is just as excited as the rest of us to see Jackman don the claws on the big screen one more time in Deadpool & Wolverine. While it would've been great to see Brolin suit up as Cable again, it's nice to see he isn't harboring any hard feelings and is looking forward to enjoying the film alongside fans this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more coverage.