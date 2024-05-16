The Big Picture Josh Brolin embraces directing in the second season of Outer Range, showcasing his creative vision in Episode 6.

Brolin's journey to filmmaking started over a decade ago, with a passion for directing that rivals his love for parenting.

As a multi-talented performer, Brolin is developing a feature film while also exploring other creative projects.

With a booming voice and powerful presence, Josh Brolin has come a long way since his days as a muscle-building teenager in The Goonies. Taking on roles that would make Brand Walsh proud, the actor has appeared as the worlds-destroying Thanos in the MCU, War Master Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise, and, most recently, the rough and tough cowboy and family patriarch, Royal Abbott, in the second season of Prime Video’s Outer Range. The sophomore installment of the sci-fi Western series also opened up another door for Brolin, by giving him the chance to sit in the director’s chair and lend his creative vision to an episode. During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Brolin gave some insight into his time as the shot-caller on Outer Range and teased what will eventually become his premiere feature-length directorial project.

For those who have already gobbled up the entire second season of Outer Range, or for those just beginning, the one to keep an eye out for Brolin’s handiwork is the sixth episode. Explaining that the particular number was never something that he and showrunner Charles Murray fully discussed, Brolin said:

“I didn’t decide on that. I think that was a Charles thing, and I don’t know why it was necessarily Episode 6. If we go into another season, is it gonna be the first episode? Is it gonna be the first two episodes? I think [Episode] 6 felt like, ‘Let’s give this guy a shot, and let’s not make it an essential episode.’ Even though it is an essential episode — it’s turned out to be that. But that was instigated by Charles.”

Referring to his call to filmmaking as “something that I couldn’t get out of my own way to do,” Brolin shared that his bite with the directing bug came more than a decade ago. He said:

“I think around the time that I was doing No Country [for Old Men] my head was going there, and then it kind of got waylaid by a lot of job offers and all that kind of stuff. I had more fun directing than I probably have doing anything else in my life, other than parenting.”

Josh Brolin Finally Has The Time To Pursue His Passion

Okay, we called it his “passion,” but that’s not how Brolin is talking about his first foray into feature-length filmmaking, as the multi-hyphenated performer revealed:

“We’re developing a feature right now that I’m directing. I can’t not do it because everybody says that. ‘Oh, I have a passion project.’ I don’t have any passion projects. I just want to continue doing. We have a play that we wrote that we’re doing a reading of that we might do at Ojai; we have this book that’s out, obviously; we’re directing.”

Above all else, Brolin understands at this point in the game that it comes down to what’s in his power and that — as is the case for many of us — he can sometimes be his own worst enemy and critic. He explained:

“It’s almost like saying, ‘Look, you have a lot to say. Get out of your own way and just fucking say it. Just do it now.’ I think Charles picked up on that and said, ‘You need to direct an episode,’ and I was very happy to do it.’”

All of Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Range are now available to stream on Prime Video.

