It may be the Labor Day holiday in the United States, but over in the ever-expanding world of James Gunn’s DC Universe, it seems the work never stops. While Gunn is busy guiding his Superman reboot to the finish line, he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are also multitasking to further develop the franchise’s slate of projects. One of the most anticipated of these is the upcoming series Lanterns, which has been described as a riff on True Detective and will primarily focus on the (arguably) underserved character of John Stewart. However, as the title suggests, other Green Lanterns, including fan-favorite Hal Jordan, will also have their time to shine. Now, according to a flurry of reports, we may have a better idea of who could be donning the green ring — and it’s a face familiar to both DC and Marvel fans alike.

Nexus Point News first reported an interesting update which was later corroborated by scooper Jeff Sneider’s latest newsletter, that Gunn and Safran have extended a formal offer to none other than Josh Brolin. Known best for his portrayal of the mad titan Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as the gritty Cable in Deadpool 2, Brolin is no stranger to the comic book world. Let’s not forget, though some might prefer to, that he also played the titular role in DC’s misfire Jonah Hex back in 2010. While that particular venture may not have left a lasting impression, it appears Brolin might be ready to return to the DC fold — this time as the iconic Green Lantern, Hal Jordan.

What Is 'Lanterns' About?

Image via DC Comics

Gunn has previously described Lanterns as “a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth. In it, they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU.” This grounded approach, mixed with the cosmic lore of the Green Lantern Corps, should deliver a new and compelling addition to the DC Universe. The series combines the all-star talents of showrunner Chris Mundy, who executive produced True Detective and Ozark; and series writers Damon Lindelof, who wrote for Lost, Watchmen, and created The Leftovers; and comic book legend Tom King.

While the potential casting of Brolin as Hal Jordan adds an exciting layer to the speculation surrounding Lanterns, it’s important to remember that nothing is set in stone just yet. Whether Brolin ends up joining the Green Lantern Corps or not, one thing is clear: Lanterns is shaping up to be a pivotal project in the future of the DC Universe.

