Josh Brolin recently made headlines in the news cycle after it was revealed that he passed on the role of Hal Jordan for DC's upcoming series, Lanterns, but he's also been tapped to star in an upcoming sequel that he's finally able to talk about. Brolin was one of the many big names cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson's whodunnit mystery franchise, along with other Marvel veterans Jeremy Renner and Thomas Haden Church. The project was announced earlier this year and kept with the trend of Daniel Craig returning to play the legendary detective, Benoit Blanc, with an all-new cast around him. During a recent interview with Total Film, Brolin was asked what he could say about the movie, to which he divulged:

"Rian [Johnson] is probably my favorite new director. It was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had. Incredible cast. I'm playing a priest. My wife reminded me... she said, 'Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest?' It's like you manifest this shit."

Brolin isn't the only one playing a priest in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Some of the first set photos from the third installment revealed that recent Challengers star Josh O'Connor is also playing a priest in the film, as he was spotted wearing the famous priest's collar and cloth while the project was in production. Brolin most recently toplined two seasons of Outer Range, the psychological thriller/western series streaming on Prime Video. He also plays Gurney Halleck in both Dune films, which are currently streaming on Max, and he's known for playing the Mad Titan, Thanos, in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Brolin has also been tapped to star alongside Austin Abrams and Julia Garner in Weapons, an upcoming horror thriller from writer/director Zach Cregger that is currently in production and is eyeing a 2026 release date.

Who Else Stars in ‘Knives Out 3’?

The Knives Out movies are known for their impressive ensembles, and Wake Up Dead Man is no different. In addition to Brolin, Renner, Craig, Church, and O'Connor, Knives Out 3 also stars recent Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny, along with Black Swan and Family Guy veteran Mila Kunis. Glenn Close will also star in the film, along with recent Emmy nominee Andrew Scott. Kerry Washington, famous for her roles in Scandal in Django Unchained, has also been tapped for a role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Knives Out 3 completed production earlier this year, and does not have an official release date, but is expected sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery In "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," detective Benoit Blanc returns to solve the murder of a famous musician whose death shocks the entertainment world. As Blanc interrogates a diverse array of suspects, each with their own secrets and potential motives, he navigates through layers of deceit and betrayal. The investigation leads Blanc to confront unexpected challenges and unravel a complex puzzle that ties together the victim's past and present. Director Rian Johnson Cast Daniel Craig , Andrew Scott Kerry Washington , Josh O'Connor , Cailee Spaeny Writers Rian Johnson Studio(s) T-Street Productions Distributor(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Knives Out Expand

