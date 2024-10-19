The next time Thanos and Loki, or their variants, appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they should tread the boards together. During a panel led by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub, actor Josh Brolin regaled the crowd at New York Comic Con with a little Shakespeare. The discussion covered the past, present, and future of the Goonies and MCU actor's career. Brolin decided to tell "a very [Tom] Hiddleston story" from the set of Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "That guy's always trying to do Shakespeare," Brolin said of his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Hiddleston. He was careful not to spoil the plot or any details about who or "what" he was playing in Knives Out 3. It's as much of a mystery to the audience as it presumably would be.

However, in telling this story, Brolin did describe a scene in the upcoming Netflix whodunnit film. His character is giving a long speech. For this particular shot, Johnson only needed him to gesture and look as if he was giving the speech. Doing it silently wasn't working. Marking the speech, and only saying half of it didn't really work either. So Brolin pulled a Marc Anthony monologue from Julius Caesar out of his back pocket and recited that instead. Brolin said he wasn't going to do all of it live on the New York Comic Con stage, but sped through about two thirds of it anyway.

Josh Brolin Got a Round of Applause on 'Knives Out 3' Set

"Anyway, I went off," he said when he stopped. "There was some applause afterwards. It just gave me something to do. Glenn [Close] goes 'how the fuck did you do that' and I was like... you're Glenn Close and you're asking me. That's so cool!" It's not every day you get to impress a legend! Close also stars in the upcoming Brothers with Brolin and Peter Dinklage. It's from Act III, Scene I. For context, it's the speech that Antony gives over Caesar's dead body. (Spoiler alert for a 425-year old play, and also history.)

Here's the full speech if you want to learn it for yourself:

O, pardon me, thou bleeding piece of earth, That I am meek and gentle with these butchers! Thou art the ruins of the noblest man That ever lived in the tide of times. Woe to the hand that shed this costly blood! Over thy wounds now do I prophesy,— Which, like dumb mouths, do ope their ruby lips, To beg the voice and utterance of my tongue— A curse shall light upon the limbs of men; Domestic fury and fierce civil strife Shall cumber all the parts of Italy; Blood and destruction shall be so in use And dreadful objects so familiar That mothers shall but smile when they behold Their infants quarter'd with the hands of war; All pity choked with custom of fell deeds: And Caesar's spirit, ranging for revenge, With Ate by his side come hot from hell, Shall in these confines with a monarch's voice Cry 'Havoc,' and let slip the dogs of war; That this foul deed shall smell above the earth With carrion men, groaning for burial.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to come out sometime in 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.