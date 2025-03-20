A star-studded firefighting biopic that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in two years is climbing streaming charts after grossing only $26 million at the box office. Only the Brave, which stars Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, recently left Starz and began streaming on Paramount+, and the film has found success on the platform, sitting at #6 at the time of writing. Only the Brave tells the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters who sacrifice everything to protect their town from a historic wildfire. In addition to Brolin and Teller, Only the Brave also stars Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Connelly, and Taylor Kitsch, and the film earned scores of 87% from critics and 91% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer wrote the screenplay for Only the Brave, which is based on the GQ article No Exit by Sean Flynn, and Joseph Kosinski was tapped to direct the film. Kosinski’s work on Only the Brave came four years after he teamed up with Tom Cruise for Oblivion, the dystopian sci-fi thriller that found success on Netflix near the end of 2024 before departing the platform after a short run. Kosinski also made his directorial debut three years before Oblivion on Tron: Legacy, but he will not direct the upcoming sequel, Tron: Ares, which is being helmed by Joachim Rønning. Kosinski’s most famous work came five years after Only the Brave when he reunited with Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, and later that same year he directed Spiderhead, the psychological thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

What Else Is Popular on Paramount+?

The most popular movie on Paramount + at the time of writing is Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is set to conclude its theatrical run soon short of $500 million. Following behind Sonic 3 on Paramount+ streaming charts is Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from director Ridley Scott, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the neo-western crime thriller from writer Taylor Sheridan that came out days after the first season of Yellowstone. Son of a Gun, an R-rated action thriller starring Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor, is also one of the more popular movies on Paramount+, along with Frank Grillo’s Long Gone Heroes.

Only the Brave stars Josh Brolin and Miles Teller and was directed by Joseph Kosinski. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Only the Brave on Paramount+.