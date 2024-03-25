One of the greatest and most underrated modern actors working today is undoubtedly the fierce and compelling Josh Brolin. Starting out as a teen heartthrob and then growing into a respected dramatic actor, Brolin’s screen presence is utterly intense and commanding, and he elevates any project he is part of.

While Brolin may not quite be an A-lister like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and finds himself often starring in supporting roles, he has given many incredible performances and regularly outshines his co-stars. From Oscar winners to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brolin’s filmography is diverse and extremely memorable.

10 ‘Inherent Vice’ (2014)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Warner Bros.

Paul Thomas Anderson is a modern-day auteur, and one of his most underrated movies is Inherent Vice, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pynchon. Set in the 1970s in the psychedelic and drug-fueled city of Los Angeles, the film follows Larry 'Doc' Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), a stoner and private investigator who investigates the disappearance of his former girlfriend Sashta (Katherine Waterson) and her billionaire boyfriend (Eric Roberts).

Brolin stars as Lt. Det. Christian F. 'Bigfoot' Bjornsen, a straight and serious LA detective who clashes with Doc’s methods. Inherent Vice succeeds thanks to its neo-noir mystery and groovy ‘70s vibes, and Brolin is supported by a stacked cast that also includes Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro and Martin Short.

Inherent Vice can be streamed on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Rent on AppleTV+

9 ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two was the cinematic event of 2024, bringing audiences the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic. Set in the world of Arrakis, the film sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unite with the Fremen while seeking revenge against those who slaughtered his family. Brolin returns as Gurney Halleck, one of Paul’s mentors, who helps him in his fight against House Harkonnen.

The highlight of seeing Brolin back as Gurney is a surprising scene where he plays the Baliset, a guitar-like musical instrument unique to the world of Dune. It’s one of the film’s rare musical moments, and Brolin adds some charisma and levity to the seriousness of it all. The movie also marks the third collaboration between Brolin and Villenueve, after Sicario and the first Dune.

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters in the U.S.

Buy Tickets Now

8 ‘American Gangster’ (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Universal Pictures

Brolin starred alongside Hollywood heavyweights Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s American Gangster, which is based on a true-crime story. The film follows Frank Lucas (Washington), a powerful Harlem drug lord who is targeted by the honest and dedicated Detective Roberts (Crowe). Brolin plays Detective Trupo, a corrupt police officer who takes bribes from Frank and butts heads with Roberts.

As one of the film’s central antagonists, Trupo is willing to break the law and play dirty, despite his position of power. American Gangster is a gritty homage to classic gangster films, with stellar lead performances from both Washington and Crowe. Joining Brolin in the supporting cast are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee and Carla Cugino.

American Gangster can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

7 ‘True Grit’ (2010)

Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

A remake of the classic 1969 Western starring John Wayne, Ethan Coen and Joel Coen's True Grit is a rare reimagining that improves upon the original. The film follows Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenage girl who hires hunter Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to kill Tom Chaney (Brolin), the hitman who killed her father. The pair form an unlikely bond, along with Texas Ranger LaBeouf (Matt Damon), who is also after Chaney.

Brolin has starred in several Coen brothers movies, and True Grit is certainly one of the best. It breathes new life into an aged story, and further proves that Brolin had a knack for playing villainous characters before Thanos. The film was nominated for ten Oscars in 2011, but unfortunately didn’t win any of them.

True Grit can be streamed on Fubo TV in the U.S.

Watch on FuboTV

6 ‘Milk’ (2008)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image via Focus Features

The Academy finally recognized Brolin’s talents in 2009, nominating him for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dan White in the biopic Milk. The film tells the true story and struggle of activist Harvey Milk (Sean Penn), who fought for gay rights and was elected as California’s first openly gay official in office. Dan White is a fellow official and Harvey’s opponent, who is filled with hate and unable to accept Harvey’s identity.

Harvey fights against White to prevent a statewide initiative that bars gay people and their allies from public school jobs, and the story ends in tragedy. Milk is an inspiring film that highlights the best and worst of humanity, with Brolin completely disappearing into his unlikable role and deservedly earning him his first (and only) Oscar nomination.

Milk can be streamed on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Rent on AppleTV+

5 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

Brolin’s biggest and most famous role to date is as the tyrannical titan Thanos, the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, in Avengers: Infinity War. In the film, the Avengers must unite to stop Thanos from getting his hands on the infinity stones, which he plans to use to wipe out half of the universe in order to bring balance. Thanos is utterly mad, determined to sacrifice whatever he has to in order to see his plan through.

The genocidal warlord is one of the MCU’s best and most complex villains, thanks to his deranged justifications for his actions and emotional ties with characters such as his daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Motion-capture technology was used to transform Brolin into Thanos, who is completely unrecognizable and purple from head to toe.

Avengers: Infinity War can be streamed on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

4 ‘Dune’ (2021)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the seminal 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, 2021’s Dune brought audiences into the world of Arrakis for the first time since David Lynch’s screen adaptation in 1984. The first film in the sprawling saga sees Paul Atreides plagued by troubling visions, while his house is at war for control over the galaxy's most precious resource.

Gurney Halleck, weapons master of House Atreides, trains Paul in combat, readying him for the challenges that lie ahead. Brolin brings physical intensity to his role, and is supported by an all-star cast featuring the likes of Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac. Dune is a visual and technical masterpiece that demands to be watched on the largest screen possible.

Dune can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

3 ‘The Goonies’ (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

Brolin made his film debut in The Goonies, one of the most beloved family films to come out of the 1980s, which is still loved and re-watched to this day. The movie follows a group of young kids who stumble upon an ancient map that points them in the direction of a pirate’s long-lost treasure.

Brolin plays Brand, the older brother of Mikey (Sean Astin), who often gives him a hard time. At first, he doesn’t believe Mikey about the treasure, but is brought along for the adventure and swept up in the danger and peril. Alongside Brolin, the film also featured many other child actors who would go on to become big stars, including Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan.

The Goonies can be streamed on Fubo TV in the U.S.

Watch on FuboTV

2 ‘Sicario’ (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the best films of Brolin’s career is his first collaboration with Denis Villenueve, the acclaimed crime-thriller Sicario. The story follows FBI agent Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt), who is enlisted by a government task force on a deadly mission to stop a drug cartel operating between the U.S. and Mexico border. Brolin plays CIA officer Matt Graver, who initially recruits Kate.

Alongside Benicio Del Toro as a mysterious covert specialist, the three make for a compelling trio, and the film powerfully and disturbingly commentates on the war on drugs. It is full of shocking action and twists, and Brolin would later reprise his role as Graver in the film’s 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Sicario 3 has also been confirmed, but remains stuck in development.

Sicario can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime

1 ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Image via Miramax Films

The pinnacle of Brolin’s career as an actor so far is Joel and Ethan Coen’s No Country for Old Men, based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name. Winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2008, the western crime-thriller follows hunter Llewelyn Moss (Brolin), who stumbles upon over two million dollars from a drug deal gone wrong.

He is then pursued by Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a psychopathic killer who wants the money for himself. The film is a masterclass in suspense, and Bardem won an Oscar for his unsettling portrayal of Chigurh, who has since become one of cinema’s most iconic villains. The film marked Brolin’s first major role since The Goonies, catapulting him to success and the prolific actor he is today.

No Country for Old Men can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING:The Highest-Grossing Coen Brothers Movies