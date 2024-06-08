Longevity is certainly something that is of value when considering an actor’s career. Although he has been acting since the mid-1980s, Josh Brolin still feels like a somewhat underappreciated actor. Brolin has appeared in some of the biggest films ever made but also chooses to work on smaller projects with prestigious directors. Starring as Thanos in two of the highest-grossing films of all time has allowed Brolin to appear in a series of passion projects that demonstrate his full range as an actor.

While his lead role in the acclaimed Prime Video science fiction western series Outer Range has introduced him to an avid audience of television fans, Brolin has become a favorite actor of many acclaimed directors. In addition to routinely working with Joel and Ethan Coen, and Denis Villeneuve, Brolin has joined massive franchise films like Deadpool 2 and Men in Black 3. He will next be seen in the highly anticipated mystery sequel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery by writer/director Rian Johnson. Here are the ten most rewatchable Josh Brolin movies, ranked.

10 ‘Hail, Caesar!’ (2016)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

While he has certainly earned praise for his ability to play character parts and villains, Brolin got the rare opportunity to play a lead protagonist in Hail, Caesar! The Coen Brothers’ dynamic Hollywood satire examines the extravagance of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” from the perspective of Brolin’s fictional studio fixer, who is forced to solve a mystery when the lead actor (George Clooney) of an upcoming epic goes missing. Brolin’s dry sense of humor is perfectly suited to the tone of the film; in fact, his more downbeat personality stands out in comparison to the more over-the-top performances by Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Alden Ehrenreich, and Scarlett Johansson.

Hail, Caesar! is both a love letter to movies and a comedy about the ego of actors. The more nuanced approach Brolin takes to the material has made Hail, Caesar! age very well in comparison to the other comedies in the Coens’ filmography.

9 ‘American Gangster’ (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott

American Gangster reframes the gangster movie genre from a different perspective and benefits from the unparalleled spectacle that Ridley Scott often brings to his films. Set during the height of the Vietnam War, American Gangster follows the rise and fall of Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington), the most powerful black gangster in history. Brolin co-stars as corrupt cop Frank Trucco, who is bribed by Lucas in order to extend his operation.

It wasn’t the first time Brolin played a seedy law enforcement officer, as he played similarly corrupt characters in Gangster Squad and Flirting With Disaster. However, Brolin brings a malevolent edge to his performance that fits within Scott’s realistic depiction of history. He also proves himself worthy of going toe-to-toe with Washington in one of his best roles, a feat that few stars of his generation were capable of.

8 ‘Inherent Vice’ (2014)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comic noir Inherent Vice allows its brilliant cast to step into some of the more hilariously dynamic roles of their careers. Set in the 1970s, the mystery film follows the stoner detective Doc (Joaquin Phoenix) after he picks up a new case at the request of his ex-girlfriend (Katherine Waterson). Brolin is once again cast as a quirky investigative officer who maintains a complex relationship with Doc. The banter between Phoenix and Brolin ends up producing some of Inherent Vice’s biggest laughs.

As with films like Boogie Nights and Licorice Pizza, there’s a warmth and silliness to Inherent Vice that makes it very rewatchable. It’s truly a film where the plot is less important than the characters, and thankfully, Brolin and the entire cast bring their A-game. Although the film was praised upon its initial release, it's likely that Inherent Vice will endure as a future cult classic.

7 ‘True Grit’ (2010)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Remaking True Grit certainly came with heavy expectations, as John Wayne himself called the original film one of the best of his entire career. However, the Coen Brothers’ remake of True Grit is closer to the original source material and works harder to develop the relationships that were only hinted at in the first adaptation. Set in the American West, the film follows the young girl Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld) as she works with an aging lawman (Jeff Bridges) and a Texas Ranger (Matt Damon) to track down the ruthless killer (Brolin) who murdered her family.

Although both Steinfeld and Bridges ended up receiving Academy Award nominations for their performances, Brolin succeeds in giving one of the most menacing performances of his career. He sinks his teeth into a ruthless character who is depraved in every sense of the word; his performance is a major reason why True Grit is as thoroughly entertaining and rewatchable as it is.

6 ‘The Goonies’ (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

The Goonies was the film that started it all for Brolin. Richard Donner’s seminal adventure classic may have spent the majority of its screen time focusing on the younger characters, but Brolin really gives a standout performance as the teenager Brand Walsh. Although Brand doesn’t initially consider himself to be a “Goonie,” he ends up helping his younger brother Mikey (Sean Astin) avoid a family of criminals as they search for a mysterious pirate treasure.

The Goonies is a film that simply gets better with age, as it was one of the rare “family” adventure films that truly understood how kids acted. As with many of Donner’s best films, The Goonies is packed with a ton of heart yet still manages to pack in some genuinely spooky moments. While younger audiences may have been more heavily invested in the child characters, Brolin’s performance is why The Goonies has endured as a classic for many generations.

5 ‘W.’ (2008)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Director Oliver Stone is no stranger to controversy, having directed several films about famous historical figures and hidden conspiracies. However, the 2008 biopic W. may have been one of the most divisive films of his entire career, as it was released while United States President George W. Bush was still in office. Brolin gives a pitch-perfect portrayal of Bush, which is almost uncanny in some moments. It’s been notoriously difficult to make biopics about American presidents, but Brolin does a good job of exploring Bush’s evolution as a politician.

Although Sam Rockwell ended up receiving an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Bush in Adam McKay’s biopic Vice, Brolin avoids turning the role into a caricature. W. is highly critical of Bush as both a person and a politician, but Brolin is able to at least explore the critical experiences that shaped him into who he became.

4 ‘Sicario’ (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Sicario is not a typical drug war movie in any sense. The intense thriller explores how FBI Agent Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt) is forced to team up with Mexican hitman Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) in order to bring a powerful drug cartel to justice. Brolin co-stars as the ruthless CIA Agent Matt Graves, who concocts a scenario in which the United States agents are able to use enigmatic practices to take down the cartel. The enigmatic, haunting nature of the film is a result of the mystique that Brolin conveys in his performance.

Brolin does a great job at dealing with Graves’ checkered background, as it is very clear that he is not a hero. Brolin reprised his role in the underrated sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which featured Graves and Alejandro orchestrating a war between two rival factions. Brolin once again did a great job at delivering the caustic dialogue from legendary screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

3 ‘Dune: Part Two’ (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

While the 2021 version of Dune was certainly a masterpiece, Brolin’s character, Gurney Halleck, was given considerably less screen time compared to heroes like Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). However, Dune: Part Two explored the loyalty that Halleck had to the Atreides family after he was left for dead following the Harkonnen attack on Arrakis. After gathering a massive supply of weapons, Gurney helps Paul lead his rebellion against the Emperor (Christopher Walken).

Dune: Part Two has already established itself as one of the greatest science fiction sequels ever made and may serve as the Star Wars of a new generation. Brolin adds the dramatic nuance and surprising humor that make Villeneuve’s epic such a well-balanced feat of spectacle; it's safe to say that both Dune films will be rewatched over and over by fans during the long wait for the adaptation of Dune Messiah to hit theaters.

2 ‘Milk’ (2008)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Milk is an inspiring historical biopic about the importance of LGBTQ representation in government and sadly sheds a spotlight on a tragic moment in history. Gus Van Sant’s Best Picture-nominated drama centers on the rise of Harvey Milk (Sean Penn), the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Brolin co-stars as Dan White, a socially conservative politician who worked with Milk’s administration. White was responsible for assassinating Milk in 1978 after years of making homophobic comments.

Brolin received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Milk. While it's surprising that an actor of his caliber did not receive more accolades, it certainly was a performance that was deserving of acclaim. Milk’s timely themes and valuable insights into modern political infrastructure make it a very important film to watch for any citizen.

1 ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

A Best Picture-winning masterpiece that also stands as one of the greatest Cormac McCarthy adaptations ever made, No Country for Old Men is a brilliant exploration of the darkness of human nature. Brolin stars as Llewelyn Moss, a rancher who discovers a stash of cash in Texas during the 1980s. After claiming the money as his own, Llewelyn flees from the ruthless hitman Anton Chirguh (Javier Bardem) as an aging Sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) investigates the case.

Brolin’s inherent likability makes the stakes of No Country for Old Men feel more personal, as the viewers are forced to empathize with the dangerous nature of his mission. No Country for Old Men isn’t just an edge-of-your-seat thriller with a great cast, but a deeply metaphorical story that is worth revisiting for the many different interpretations of its ending. While Brolin has appeared in many recent hits, No Country for Old Men is a film that will stand the test of time.

