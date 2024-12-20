Settle in to listen to the soothingly soulful sound of Josh Brolin’s (No Country for Old Men) voice as he narrates the upcoming documentary, Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively share the debut trailer for the documentary that will be a must-see for not just Supercross fans but sports nuts and true crime junkies alike. First celebrating its screening premiere at the Supercross season opener, Anaheim One, on January 9, the movie will tell the complicated story of how the high-stakes sport came to be, while also dipping into the life of the man who created it and is now serving a double-life sentence without the possibility of parole. If that brief synopsis doesn’t intrigue you, maybe the trailer will.

From the gate, Brolin’s voice can be heard, telling viewers that Pay Dirt won’t be the history of supercross, but rather the story, giving a fuller view of what’s to come. It’s then that we get our first glimpse at Mike Goodwin - the man behind the sport who is now wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs behind bars. Along with “The Father of Supercross,” audiences will also hear from legends of the sport, including Jeremy McGrath, Bob Hannah, Ricky Johnson and Ricky Carmichael as they talk about the good, bad, and ugly of the sport. Through the documentary, fans will get a front row seat to watch some of the most intense races, where competitors make a mad dash for the finish line and are sometimes thrown from their bikes like ragdolls. Although the trailer doesn’t fully touch on it, outside the competition, the arena, and the budding sport, trouble was brewing between Goodwin and his ex-business partner, Mickey Thompson. The pair’s tumult would eventually come to a head, leaving Thompson and his wife dead, and Goodwin convicted of their murders and sentenced to a double-life sentence.

In a statement released alongside the trailer, Brolin - who will narrate the documentary - said,

“I don’t like when movies try and dictate how you should feel. Do you know what I mean? You just get what you get. When people are good at what they do, I think a lot of people respond to it. It’s settled in. This movie is not preachy at all. It’s not telling you how to feel. It just is what it is, and I think people really respond to honesty.”

Who’s Behind ‘Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross’?

The film hails from multi-Emmy Award winner Paul Taublieb, who previously helmed such similar sports-centered projects as Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross and Blood Line: The Life and Times of Brian Deegan. Pay Dirt is produced by Taublieb’s Taublieb Films alongside Monkey Wrench Films and is set for a U.S. arrival on January 24.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross above.