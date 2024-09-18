It’s that time again, Los Angeles! Collider is excited to announce that for our next special screening event, we’ve teamed up with Prime Video again for an R-rated romp with a seriously stacked and award-winning cast. Clear your schedules because we’re inviting you to watch Brothers, starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, in theaters ahead of its release. We’ll be hosting an exclusive Q&A with director Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) after the credits roll and everyone attending gets free popcorn, soda, and candy, so check out the details below for how to enter for your chance to win free tickets.

Brothers is an R-rated comedy written by Macon Blair, from a story by Etan Cohen, about the bonds and binds of family. In the film, Brolin plays Moke, a reformed criminal who’s worked hard to get his life on the straight and narrow and break the family tradition of becoming felons. He’s in a happy relationship with a little one on the way when his twin brother Jady (Dinklage) shows up with “one last” heist. The prize is two small emeralds worth around $4 million, and that bag is too good for even Moke to pass up. Together again at last, this brawn and brains duo set out on a dangerous mission that leads to a truly dysfunctional family reunion when they employ the help of their mother they haven’t seen in 30 years, played by Academy Award-nominee Glenn Close. The cast also features Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser, Marisa Tomei, and Taylour Paige.

‘Brothers’ Screening Details

If you're in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, join us on Wednesday, October 9. This early screening will take place at The Culver Theater. The movie will begin at 7:00 p.m. Following the movie, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will moderate an exclusive Q&A and director Max Barbakow, director of 2020’s Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live) and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin).

How to Get ‘Brothers’ Tickets

Close

For your chance to win tickets to this early screening, hit this link to provide us with your email address. You definitely don't want to miss out on this one, so be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 9, so keep an eye out.

Brothers releases in select theaters on October 10 and hits Prime Video on October 17.