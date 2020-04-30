Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage Are ‘Brothers’ in Macon Blair’s New Movie

In 1988, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito blessed us as two very non-identical Twins. Now, actor/filmmaker Macon Blair hopes to recapture some of that mismatched comic energy with his new film Brothers. And per Variety, he’s found his titular brothers: Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

The Twins reference ain’t me being glib. While Blair’s previous work has been in the indie genre space — he starred in Jeremy Saulnier‘s Blue Ruin, co-starred in his next film Green Room, directed Netflix’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and wrote and co-starred in Saulnier’s Hold the Dark — Variety reports this film will be a comedy. While plot specifics are currently unknown, sources did cite Twins specifically as a reference point. I’ve found Blair’s work to always possess a sense of macabre humor (especially I Don’t Feel at Home), and the idea of him going fully down the comedy rabbit hole appeals to me. I just hope there aren’t a ton of jokes at the expense of Dinklage being a little person — I would hope Joker proved once and for all that such jokes are hack at best and problematic at worst.

Brolin and Dinklage have co-starred together in a film before — but certainly not as brothers. In Avengers: Infinity War, Brolin of course played the horrific cosmic villain Thanos, while Dinklage had a scene-long role as weapons forger Eitri the Dwarf King. I find the two of these performers to be the most fun when they’re allowed to have fun themselves (especially Brolin in Inherent Vice, which I praise here) — and the idea of them palling around in a buddy comedy sings to me. Brolin, Dinklage, and Blair are all producers on the project alongside Andrew Lazar (American Sniper). The film is being set up at Legendary Entertainment, where Blair is also in talks to direct a remake of The Toxic Avenger.

For more on Blair, check out our review of his directorial debut.