Josh Brolin hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and brought the laughs along with musical guest Ariana Grande! While this was an overall strong episode, there were still some sketches that stood out above the rest.

From a strong cold open and monologue to sketches that featured singing, movies, and Brolin stripping down to his underwear, there was a lot to love about this week's Saturday Night Live! And we even got to see Grande show up in a couple of sketches herself. Special shout out to another Lisa from Temecula, we love you.

Airplane Song

When you're on a plane, and you have nothing to watch, it can be rough. But you can watch the movie those sitting close to you love, and when someone is watching Ad Astra, why not just peer over? Andrew Dismukes gets on a plane and when his phone dies and his television won't play movies, he's stuck. This is truly more of a horror story than Red Eye when you think about it. (Not really, but imagine three hours with nothing to do!)

Brolin is a man with charged electronics and a TV that works. So he's staring at Brad Pitt's face and happily watching his favorite movie. When he realizes that a man is looking over his shoulder, both Dismukes and Brolin sing songs like they are in a 70s music video. They basically look like the cover of a Hall & Oates album. The split between scenes from Ad Astra, singing, and the 70s vibe really just made this great, but if only it had been Interstellar.

Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge is a staple of musical movies, but according to a film program host (Andrew Dismukes), one of the most iconic moments in the film could have been much longer. The "Elephant Love Medley" is a song that fans can recite in their sleep, but what if they throw "Happy Birthday" in it? Well, that could have been Baz Luhrmann's vision according to the sketch.

Bowen Yang plays Christian singing with his Satine, Grande, and the two sing a much longer, messy version of the "Elephant Love Medley" and the best part of the sketch is watching the two of them break. Originally played by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the story is one about deep love and loss, and we got to watch as Grande coughed into a tissue revealing blood and Yang exclaimed that it was movie about her death. Brolin played Harold Zigler who spoke the lyrics of "Lady Marmalade" and it was all around just perfect.

Sandwiches

When an office building switches their lunch order up, their typical guy is feeling a little left out. Brolin plays a sandwich maker who really just wants to keep his favorite customers as part of his clientele. When they keep talking about how they want to just try something different, it results in Brolin having an existential crisis and staring off into space as "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish played in the distance.

They kept making fun of how much he thought about the song from Barbie and seeing Brolin with a big thick mustache and glasses, so sad that his favorite people didn't want his moldy sandwiches? Iconic. Even if Sarah Sherman took a bite and then instantly died before the rest of "What Was I Made For?" played.

