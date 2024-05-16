The Big Picture Josh Brolin is excited to start filming Zach Cregger's Weapons and calls the script "brilliant."

Expect more horror in Zach Cregger's upcoming sophomore film, with Brolin leading the ensemble alongside Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich.

While details on Weapons remain scarce, filming is set to begin on the horror movie this summer.

We’d suspect that when you’ve had as lengthy and successful of a career in the film industry as Josh Brolin has, the use of the word “brilliant” when describing a new project isn’t something you just throw around. And, as if we weren’t already over the moon with anticipation for Zach Cregger’s Weapons, the director’s follow-up to his genius 2022 horror flick Barbarian, Brolin’s affirmative words have taken it the extra mile. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, during which the pair discussed the second season of the actor’s hit sci-fi Western Prime Video series, Outer Range, Brolin shared some very promising feedback on what’s to come from Cregger's movie, which is set to arrive on January 16, 2026.

So, what does it take to get a name like Brolin to sign on for a project? He’s played a role in every genre under the sun, has appeared as both a hero and villain in Marvel movies, and even holds a songwriting credit in the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film series. As it would happen, Brolin himself says that he “struggled” with joining the cast of Weapons, but was fully convinced after meeting the people on board and reading the movie’s “brilliant” script. He told Collider:

“I really liked his first movie, but it’s still new for him and all that. Then I met him a couple of times and we talked through what he was thinking. It’s a really good script, first of all. He’s put together a really good cast, especially now - Julia Garner, who I love, and Alden [Ehrenreich], who’s great, who I did Hail, Caesar! with. There’s a lot of really good people involved. This was one of the few times when I finally went, ‘Okay, let’s do this.’ — and I think I was avoiding work anyway, just generally — when I said, ‘Yes, let’s do this,’ my choice just felt better and better and better and better with each following day. I’m super excited about doing this. We are doing it in May, June, July, and I just talked with him yesterday. I’m serious when I say I think it’s a really brilliant design of a script. Brilliant.”

What Will ‘Weapons’ Be About?

Close

There is a lot up in the air surrounding the plot of Cregger’s sophomore directorial effort. One thing we know for a fact is that it will have similar horror vibes as Barbarian and that it's leading man has nothing but terrific things to say about it. Brolin stepped in for Pedro Pascal, who was initially cast in the role, and will star opposite the aforementioned Garner and Ehrenreich with Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan filling out the ensemble.

While we wait for more information about Weapons, you can check out our all-encompassing guide here and stream both seasons of Brolin’s Prime Video series Outer Range now.

Outer Range 8 10 A rancher fighting for his land and family discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Release Date April 15, 2022 Creator Brian Watkins Cast Josh Brolin , Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski Seasons 2

