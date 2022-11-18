Since 2018, Manifest has kept audiences on their toes about the mystery of what really happened to the passengers of Flight 828, and last year the series nearly came to an end without any closure for the fans and the cast. Luckily, Netflix saved the series and gave it one more season to close up all of the loose ends. With the first half of Season 4 arriving on the streamer earlier this month, Collider got the chance to chat with the series' star Josh Dallas to discuss what's coming in the back half of the season.

During our 1-on-1 conversation, Dallas discussed what it was like getting to return the series, if Season 4 will deliver satisfying closure and answer all of the overarching questions that remain, what it was like getting to explore Ben Stone's character after Grace's (Athena Karkanis) tragic death in Season 3, whether Ben and his son Cal's (Ty Doran) relationship will be mended, why Angelina (Holly Taylor) is such a fascinating villain, and whether or not Ben might find love again (if the world doesn't end). He also briefly touched on his time in the MCU as Fandral in the first Thor film.

You can read the full interview below or watch it in the player above.

COLLIDER: Well, congratulations on Season 4 of Manifest. So excited that it's back. What was it like getting that confirmation that you were going to be able to give Manifest fans actual closure on the show?

JOSH DALLAS: Exhilarating. The idea that we would've finished it at the end of Season 3 with everything that happened with Grace, with Cal, with Eagan, with everything, would've been just the cruelest thing I think we could have done, not only to the characters, but to our fans.

The first half of Season 4 delivered so many big revelations. Now we know the death date is actually tied to the apocalypse and it's so much bigger now. So, do you think that this final half of the season is still going to be able to focus in on those very intimate relationships between these characters that we love, while also dealing with this huge the world is ending?

DALLAS: Yeah, always. I think that's what we do best on Manifest is that we concentrate so much on the characters' interactions with one another. That's so compelling for us, I think, is that we get to play these very real, very emotional, very connected human scenes with all of this huge story that's happening around them. We will always, in every episode until the very end, concentrate on the characters and their journey through this crazy thing that happened to them.

I know Manifesters still have so many questions, and theories, and queries about what's going to happen in these final episodes. Do you think that most, if not all of those questions that are still lingering, those loose threads are all going to get tied up by the end?

DALLAS: Yes, absolutely. Everything is going to get tied up and all your questions will be answered, including the biggest question of all. What happened to those passengers on Flight 828?

Which is definitely the most pressing question right now. It's like, did they die? Did everybody get reincarnated, brought back to life? There's so many questions.

DALLAS: But you bring up a great point, because the world does open up. The story does open up. It's not just about those passengers now. Now it's affecting everyone in the entire world. So, the stakes have gotten much bigger and much more immediate than they were before.

Which definitely makes for a great final season, and I think the villain for this show, or the kind of villain. Angelina is still kind of a sympathetic character, because she has gone through so much trauma, and her motivations are righteous indignation. What do you think it is about her as a villain that makes her so fascinating, because everybody I've talked to about the show just thinks she's so fascinating.

DALLAS: Yeah, she is fascinating. One, I think it's Holly Taylor is such a brilliant actress, and she brings so much to the role and so many layers, which always makes for a great villain. No villain is the villain in their own story. I think she thinks she's doing what is right, and what she feels is right, and that's compelling in itself. I think what that character does in terms of Ben for sure, is she makes people look at their own goodness versus their own evilness. I think for Ben, for sure, as we go through into the second part, for him to try to understand what makes Angelina the way that she is, will somehow inform him about his own goodness, and his own redemptive-ness towards the end. She's an important character in that way, because I think she makes the rest of the characters really look at who they are and how they're living.

Definitely, and the end of Season 3 delivered such heartbreak with what happened to Grace, and I think that was the most heartbreaking thing picking up with Season 4, because you see Ben have this really complicated relationship now with Cal, because he had this guilt and this regret, and this, I don't want to say animosity, but he has these very complex feelings towards his son now. I felt like so much of Manifest had been centered around that father/son dynamic. So, I was curious what it was like for you coming back and playing a completely different approach to that father/son dynamic.

DALLAS: Juicy. It was juicy. It was so great playing with Ty, and we were so lucky that we got him to come onto the show he plays it so brilliantly, but it was great. It was great to be able to take a dynamic, and take a character, and in a way reinvent him for the beginning of Season 4, because he is in such a new place, and all of the characters are in such a new place. That dynamic between Ben and Cal is super, super complicated now, because as you say, there's something deep down inside of Ben that blames Cal, and blames him for his mother's death because of his relationship with Angelina, which he doesn't quite understand. He doesn't fully understand why he would have this connection with her, and I think that creates some really tough situations between the two of them, because he's still a little boy.

He's not a grownup. He's not an adult, and it's at a time where he needs his dad the most, and Ben knows that. But there's a part of Ben that just can't give himself over to him to be his father, which is heartbreaking and horrible. Ben doesn't understand it either. He doesn't understand why he can't go there, he just knows that he has these complicated feelings. So, the journey between those two characters, it evolves, and evolves even more in part two into hopefully a really beautiful place. As an actor to be able to go in and show a different side to these characters and how they evolved to the place that we find them in was just a gift.

Obviously Ben's still grieving Grace, but I will say one scene that has definitely I've seen talked about a lot online is the fake kiss between Ben and Saanvi in episode seven. Do you think that Ben will ever be in a place to find love again if the world doesn't end?

DALLAS: Yeah, I think so. I think he'll be able to find it. It may not be in the way that people think, or it may be. It may be in the place that people think, but I think there's definitely growth there that happens. I think as we go into part two of Season 4, you will see Ben's heart open, and him sort of crawling back to the Ben that we've known from the beginning, although changed for sure from this experience, but changed for the better I think. Yeah, I think his heart opens.

Another really fun part of Season 4 is you make your directorial debut. So, can you talk a little bit about what led up to that? Was there a purpose behind why you chose that episode? I'm just so curious about the whole process.

DALLAS: Yeah sure, absolutely. I've been wanting to direct for a long time, and it's been this itch that I've had, and Jeff Rake and I had talked about doing an episode in season three and COVID hit. We didn't know how we were going to do anything. Nobody knew what to do in the world, so we thought that probably wasn't the best time for me to go in my first time doing it. But thankfully, we came back. Netflix saved us, and we came back for season four, so the opportunity was there, and I didn't get to choose the episode. The episode was chosen for me. Just the way that schedules work, and different things like that. So luckily, this great episode fell into my lap, and I was so excited that I was able to help tell a more 360-degree view of this story, a story that is so important to me.

Also, I felt that it was an episode and a story that we don't get to tell very often on Manifest. It was taking a character, taking Cal, and being able to take him out of the situation of our mystery, of our drive for just a second, and allowing him to live in the present and not think about all of this stuff, not think about mythology, not think about sapphire, not think about the death date, not think about any of this stuff, and live for maybe the first time in his life. I fell in love with that idea, and I was just so excited about the script, and so excited to be able to... As an actor, our role is, it can be very singular, but as a director, I get to work with everybody, and that was my favorite part that I was able to tell that story, and get to play in the sandbox with the entire tribe. I loved it, and everybody made me look like I knew what I was doing.

It's a very good episode. You directed it very well.

DALLAS: Oh, thanks. Thank you.

Was there anything about directing that surprised you? You've acted for so many years, you've seen other directors work, but being in that role, was it like, "Oh, I didn't even realize this from my side of the camera?"

DALLAS: Yeah, it's not that I didn't realize it, but I didn't feel it as much, and that's the pressure of time. Time is your enemy on any set, no matter how many days you have to shoot an episode in, but the clock is always ticking, and the clock is your nemesis. So, that was the biggest wake up call for me that I had to really try to beat that ticking clock every day. Preparation, prep, prep, prep, that is the clock's nemesis. So, that's what I tried to do. I just prepped my ass off and hoped for the best. Of course, everybody else picked up the slack for me.

Did you reach out to any previous directors that you had worked with for advice?

DALLAS: Oh my gosh, absolutely. All of our directors on Manifest. Romeo [Tirone], who is our producing director, who I've worked with many, many times, he did many episodes of Once Upon a Time as well. We've probably done over 22 episodes of television together. He called it I was his shadow, so I would always send him messages from his shadow, and questions, and he was a big, big help to me, and a big inspiration to me. I love that guy to death. Dean White, who I've also worked with many, many times on Once Upon a Time and Manifest. He directed 402 of this season, and many other episodes for us. I asked a lot of questions to him and Mike Smith, who another one of our great Manifest directors. So, wherever I could, I asked everybody questions. I found the most powerful thing that I could say, and I think it's probably the most powerful thing anybody could say in any kind of situation like that is, "I don't know." So, that was really useful to me.

That definitely is a good way to approach it. As our interview comes to an end, I did have to ask, Manifest is coming to an end. Marvel's starting to draw from the multiverse and bring people back who have been previously in it. I know Zachary Levi's Fandral is technically dead, but are you hoping that call might come someday?

DALLAS: I would love to go back and play in that universe anytime at all, whether it's Fandral, or another character. So, my phone line is open.

I will start the petition for you.

DALLAS: Thank you.

Manifest is streaming now on Netflix.