Josh Duhamel will solve one last high-stakes case in The Neglected. The action thriller, which also stars Dylan Sprouse and Til Schweiger, just wrapped production in Mississippi. Directed and co-written by David Lipper, the film will follow Detective Shaw (Duhamel) on the brink of retirement. On his last day on the job, he finds out that his son has been buried alive by a serial killer on the loose. With no time to waste, the protagonist must find out his son's location and close three pending cases before it is too late.

Lipper is no stranger to the action genre, having helmed the 2024 cat-and-mouse flick Murder at Hollow Creek. His latest directorial effort, which he penned alongside Adam G. Levine, has been in his back pocket for years. Here's what he shared about the project in a statement to Deadline:

“I think audiences are going to relate to the big question facing Shaw in this film: who and what have we neglected in our lives and what is the cause and effect of that?”

The director and Levine also produced the film with Robert A. Daly Jr., Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Denise Loren, Mark Fasano and Ryan Winterstern.

What Has Josh Duhamel Been up to Lately?

Aside from leading The Neglected, Duhamel recently starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the action rom-com Shotgun Wedding. In 2024, he collaborated again with director Allan Ungar on London Calling, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Yet, the actor has a lot on his plate in the near future. For instance, he has been cast in the upcoming crime thriller Full Throttle Mindset alongside Smile 2 alum Lukas Gage.

Duhamel is also tapped to star in the romance-fueled Netflix original Ransom Canyon. Described as a blend of Virgin River and Yellowstone, the Western series will be centered on Staten Kirkland, the owner and only occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. As he deals with outside forces threatening him and his property, the main character crosses paths with concert pianist Quinn O’Grady (played by Minka Kelly). The latter has returned to her hometown, eager to let go of the big city life and start over. James Brolin (Sweet Tooth), Eoin Macken (La Brea), Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things), and Marianly Tejada (One of Us is Lying) will round out Ransom Canyon's ensemble.

The Neglected's release date hasn't been revealed yet. Keep an eye on Collider for more information on the action thriller, as well as Duhamel's next projects. Shotgun Wedding is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Shotgun Wedding Release Date January 27, 2023 Director Jason Moore Cast Lenny Kravitz , Jennifer Coolidge Jennifer Lopez , Josh Duhamel Runtime 101 minutes

