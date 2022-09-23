With director Allan Ungar’s Bandit now playing in select theaters and available On Demand, I recently spoke with Josh Duhamel and Elisha Cuthbert about telling the incredible true story of Canada's infamous Flying Bandit. If you’re not familiar with the Flying Bandit, aka Gilbert Galvan Jr. or Robert Whiteman to those who knew him, he was notorious for escaping prison in Michigan, starting a new life in Canada, and proceeding to successfully rob 59 consecutive banks, setting the record for most robberies committed in a row in Canada. In the film, Duhamel plays Robert Whiteman, and Cuthbert plays the caring social worker named Andrea who Whiteman falls in love with. Bandit also stars Mel Gibson and Nestor Carbonell.

During the interview, Duhamel and Cuthbert talk about what they’re excited for people to see in Bandit, the incredible true story it’s based on, why they didn’t enjoy wearing their winter ‘80s clothing in the heat of summer, and what someone should watch if they’ve never seen their work. In addition, Cuthbert talks about hosting Popular Mechanics For Kids when she was 16 and if she ever thought she’d be an actor in Hollywood.

Further down is exactly what we talked about followed by the Bandit trailer and synopsis.

Josh Duhamel and Elisha Cuthbert

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what’s the first thing they should watch and why?

Why they’re both excited for people to see Bandit.

Cuthbert talks about hosting Popular Mechanics For Kids when she was 16 and if she ever thought she’d be an actor in Hollywood.

How Bandit is based on an incredible true story.

What was it like wearing the ‘80s clothing?

Did they feel the pressure trying to make the movie with their limited schedule?