It is all beginning to come together for director Patrick Brice's upcoming crime thriller, Full Throttle Mindset. Produced by XYZ Films, the darkly comedic thriller is set to star Josh Duhamel (Shotgun Wedding) and Lukas Gage (Road House), according to Deadline. The upcoming project is based on journalist Doyle Murphy's 2019 article in the St. Louis Riverfront Times which is set to tell a wild story of taking on the wrong mentor. Full Throttle Mindset will follow a young man in Blake Laubinger (Gage), who is taken under the wing of a Midwestern tanning salon mogul named Todd Beckman (Duhamel). Owner of a seemingly clean and thriving business empire, Blake soon finds out that Todd's businesses are simply a front for a buzzing drug empire underneath the surface. Unsurprisingly, he is soon pulled into the world of drug shipments and big pay days.

Full Throttle Mindset is expected to begin production later this year with Creep 2's Brice serving as director. Beyond his Creep duology, Brice also boasts a number of other impressive credits. The director has previously worked on 2019's Corporate Animals and one of the best horror movies of the 2010s in There's Someone Inside Your House. With Mike Flanagan's departure from Netflix to Prime Video, there are some of the persuasion that Brice is a worthy replacement for the horror maestro. Brice will direct Full Throttle Mindset from a script penned by Jake Disch. The crime thriller is set to be produced by John Baker and Robby O’Connor alongside XYZ, who will handle world sales.

Duhamel is known for starring in projects such as Fire With Fire, and more recently, the rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. However, the actor is possibly best known for his role in the Transformers franchise while also boasting roles in more feel good projects like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for Disney+ and Night of the Animated Dead alongside Dulé Hill. Roles coming up for Duhamel in the near future include the Netflix series Ransom Canyon, as well as Allan Unger’s film London Calling. Duhamel's co-star in the upcoming thriller, Gage, broke onto the screen after featuring on prominent projects such as HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus. Recently, Gage has gone a step further, starring in Amazon MGM’s Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor. With a credit for a role in the fifth season of FX’s Fargo, Gage has upcoming projects that include Paramount’s Smile 2 and New Line’s Companion.

Gage Will Return With 'Smile 2'

After Smile proved to be a surprise hit upon its debut, a sequel was put in motion. The sequel is set to feature an all-new story and a cast led by Naomi Scott. Smile 2 will be in theaters this Fall, October 18 to be precise, and Gage, who is set to appear in the sequel, promises that it is satisfyingly bone chilling. “If you loved the first movie, you’re going to love this one. It’s so terrifying. It’s the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach,” he revealed in a previous conversation.

Full Throttle Mindset does not have a release date yet.