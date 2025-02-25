This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As we get older and move from semi-adulthood to full-blown adulthood, we notice a lot of changes both with us and the people that surround us. Instead of waiting in line for the hottest club or that Michelin-starred restaurant you’ve been dying to try, you might find yourself battling with other parents to get your kid into the best possible preschool. Taking that experience of people of a certain age and putting it into feature-length form, multi-hyphenate entertainer, Josh Duhamel, marks his latest project with a brand-new comedy titled Preschool. Not only will the Shotgun Wedding star lead the cast of the movie, but he’ll also serve as its director, following up the previously helmed Buddy Games film series.

Preschool, which will also feature performances from Michael Socha (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), Charity Wakefield (The Great), Fenella Woolgar (Call the Midwife) and James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), will see Duhamel and another yet-to-be-revealed actor star as rivaling fathers who are both attempting to get their children into the best preschool possible. The movie sounds like it will play on the ridiculous lengths that people go to and the enormous amounts of cash they’ll spend to give their children a one-up during these very early years of education. The script was penned by Richard D’ovidio and is based on a story written by him and Nicole D’ovidio.

In a statement released with the film’s announcement, Duhamel said,

“As a father of two boys, I immediately connected to this story for both its hard-hitting comedy and its relatability. Anyone with kids will relate to the lengths a parent will go for their children, and in this case these two dads take it to the extreme. There’s nothing more fun than directing a comedy, and this cast and crew in London make it easy to come to work every day and play.”

