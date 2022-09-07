Following the critical success of ABC's fairytale fantasy Once Upon a Time, which turned its last page in 2018, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis haven't had much success reviving that lightning in a bottle with other series—including the Beauty and the Beast prequel series that was delayed (or rather, indefinitely placed in a glass jar like the enchanted rose). During a recent interview for Central Park's upcoming season, Collider's Christian Radish spoke with Josh Gad about the series, and he gave us a little taste of what the delayed prequel project entailed.

The series was meant to be a prequel to the 2017 live-action adaptation starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, which would see the focus placed on Luke Evan's Gaston and Gad's LeFou, with Rita Ora, Briana Middleton, Jelani Alladin, and Fra Fee fleshing out the cast list. Very little is known about what the plot actually entailed, but it was allegedly going to focus, at least in part, around LeFou's sister Tilly's (Middleton) past. While Disney doesn't appear to have any plans to bring the series to screens anytime soon, Gad confirmed that both he and Evans are still interested in doing the series.

"There were elements that were really, really stunning and really brilliant. It’s that blessing and curse," Gad explained, before going on to explain one of the reasons that the series might have fell apart. When you’re doing something as big and as ambitious as a Beauty and the Beast prequel, and you’re getting to play with the crown jewels, it’s gonna be an expensive undertaking. In terms of ambition and scope, and trying to marry it to one of the most expensive movies in the Disney library, its ambition ran away with it. There are ways that we can tell this story and live up to the promise of what it can be, but also do it in a way that won’t break the bank."

Despite everything, Gad still seems hopeful about the future of the project, telling Collider, "Ultimately, I think that will be the way forward. I hope we get to do it. I know we’re still very interested." But hope like that is a tale as old as time. Oftentimes projects like this prequel series will get delayed indefinitely, stuck in a never-ending loop of "maybes." Perhaps with enough interest, Evans and Luke will get the chance to explore the early days of Gaston and LeFou's friendship.

Before the Beauty and the Beast prequel series was put on the back burner, Horowitz and Kitsis were dealt another unlucky hand last August, when ABC pulled the plug on their Epic fairytale anthology, which the duo was executive producing with former Once Upon a Time writer Brigitte Hales penning the series. And before that, the Muppets Live Another Day series that they were working on with Gad for Disney+ was scrapped over creative differences. Perhaps this is the price of all that magic they doled out in Storybrooke.

