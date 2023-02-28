Actor Josh Gad has finally fulfilled his dreams of becoming a jungle cruise skipper. In a video released by Disney Parks, Gad was seen taking guests on a boat ride and navigating through treacherous waters of the jungle. The four-minute-long video showed the actor entertaining the guests with humorous quips as they cruised through the jungle.

Before beginning the cruise, Gad narrates his longtime dream of becoming a jungle cruise skipper and with an invitation from Waltz Disney Company, he finally got to live out that dream with the help of cast members. In the video, Gad is seen transformed into a jungle cruise skipper dressed in the full khaki uniform, complete with a fedora and a name tag. Just like a natural-born jungle cruise skipper, the actor wows the guests of his boat ride with quick-witted humor and sarcastic comments as he narrates the experience of the voyage to his laughing guests.

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise is located in Adventureland at Disneyland Park. The cruise is a 10,000-mile journey taken on a canopied tramp streamer. Some of the main attractions of the cruise are the Indian Elephant Bathing Pool, the African Veldt (hippos, hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra), Jungle Cruise Safari Camp, and Schweitzer Falls, with guests viewing the front and back side of the waterfalls.

'Jungle Cruise' Has a Storied History

Since its opening on July 17, 1955, the Jungle Cruise world has continued to expand with more wildlife being added over the years. The Jungle Cruise even expanded beyond the park with the release of the 2021 movie of the same name starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and a part two in works. The Disney adventure film took inspiration from the theme park ride while also drawing from real historical concepts like the main antagonist of the film, the German Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) who was based on real-life Prince Joachim of Prussia who was the youngest child of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm. Although, the real-life prince never went on a mission to find a magical savior.

The movie follows a British scientist, her brother, and a jungle cruise skipper as they embark on a treacherous journey to find a life-saving magical tree. Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) enlist the help of Francisco “Captain Frank Wolff” (Johnson) to journey to the Amazon River in search of the mythological Tears of the Moon. The movie, much like the ride, was a fun and exciting family-friendly experience.

