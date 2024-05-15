The Big Picture Josh Gad ships Reylo, believing in their strong connection and transformative journey post The Last Jedi.

The Reylo debate — centering on the dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy — has been one of the most contentious topics among fans. While some viewers embrace the complex relationship as a compelling narrative of redemption and connection, others criticise it for overshadowing individual character arcs or promoting problematic themes. Amidst these divided opinions, Josh Gad has shared his light-hearted yet supportive take on Reylo during an interview for his Star Wars X OREO collaboration with Collider’s Arezou Amin.

When asked about his stance on Reylo, Gad couldn't help but express his support for the pairing. "[Laughs] I ship them. I mean, look, if you're going to be at a place in your relationship where you have such a strong connection you can use the force to FaceTime each other, I'm rooting for you. Like, it's obviously meant to be," Gad explained. He elaborated on the dynamic between the characters, highlighting the transformative journey they undergo, particularly post the dramatic events in The Last Jedi. "And she pulls him out of the darkness into the light. So yeah, I'm a post-Snoke-being-murdered-in-cold-blood Reylo fan."

Gad’s Galactic Theory on Star Wars and Oreos

In a lighter part of the conversation, Gad revealed his theory — or as he claims, fact — about the inherent link between Star Wars and Oreos.

"It's not so much a theory as it is fact. So when you watch the Star Wars films, it becomes readily apparent that there's not a lack of Oreo cookies represented in this universe, whether it's the Galactic Senate, or whether it's the Stormtrooper masks’ breathing apparatuses with little Oreo cookies in them, or whether it's a ship you may know as the Millennium Falcon, but those of us in the know call it the Oreo Cookie Millennium Falcon. You can't have cookies without Star Wars and you can't have Star Wars without cookies. It's a theory that I think I've diligently proven to be true. So, yeah, I look forward to other Star Wars sleuths going frame by frame and seeing what I've seen. But I'm confident that this is the intention of the filmmakers behind Star Wars."

