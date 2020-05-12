Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Will Launch Josh Gad Into Space

Disaster film extraordinaire Roland Emmerich has once again set his sights on space with his upcoming action thriller Moonfall, about (you guessed it) the moon falling to Earth. As reported by THR, the first person cast in the ensemble picture is Frozen II’s Josh Gad, and to be perfectly honest, there’s no better candidate for a suicide mission into space. We can only hope he sings the moon a powerfully earnest song to knock it back into orbit in time to save humanity.

Emmerich, whose past big-budget action flicks include Independence Day, 1998’s Godzilla, and The Day After Tomorrow, is co-writing Moonfall with Harald Kloser (2012) and Spenser Cohen (Netflix’s Extinction). Gad is reportedly playing a character named KC Houseman, an eccentric genius who figures out that the moon has fallen out of orbit and is on a collision course with Earth. He is sent into space along with a plucky team of misfits to try and land on the moon and somehow stop it from wiping out the human race.

Gad, who broke out in the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, is admittedly a perfect fit for an Emmerich film. He would’ve been right at home in Independence Day or Godzilla making quips at the monsters. He’s struggled a bit to land memorable non-musical roles, so it’ll be interesting to see how Moonfall turns out. The film is currently scheduled to enter production sometime this fall, but with the pandemic still chugging along, it’s anyone’s guess when filming will actually begin. For more Gad goodness (Gadness?), check out this series of delightful homemade shorts featuring the actor as Frozen’s Olaf.