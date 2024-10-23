Josh Gates is heading back in time to investigate some of the world's most captivating and unexplained mysteries with his brand-new Discovery Channel series Expedition Files. Collider is thrilled to debut the first promo for the series, and to reveal exactly when fans can tune in. A special preview episode of Expedition Files will air on Wednesday, October 30, ahead of the series premiere a month later on November 27.

As you will see in the fun promo below, Expedition Files will see Gates “stepping into” history as he searches for new evidence to help unravel some of the most confounding unsolved mysteries, like the tragic and bizarre deaths of the hikers in the Dyatlov Pass, the deadly curse of King Tut’s tomb, the true identity of Jack the Ripper, the identity of the bespectacled Zodiac Killer, the truth behind the Shroud of Turin, and so much more.

While each of these cases has been investigated over the years, Expedition Files promises to bring surprising new insights to the true stories that defy explanation. In the sneak peek episode debuting next week, Josh Gates will dive into a trio of mysteries that have long bewildered fans of the odd and unusual:

The Mysterious Cases of Havana Syndrome: In present day, hundreds of American spies and diplomats have been afflicted with debilitating and mysterious brain injuries. For the first time ever, extraordinary information will be revealed about those behind these terrifying attacks.

In present day, hundreds of American spies and diplomats have been afflicted with debilitating and mysterious brain injuries. For the first time ever, extraordinary information will be revealed about those behind these terrifying attacks. The Alien Abduction of Travis Walton: In the Arizona wilderness in 1975, forestry worker Travis Walton claims to have been taken by forces not of this world. Now, new evidence suggests that the alleged alien abduction might have actually occurred.

In the Arizona wilderness in 1975, forestry worker Travis Walton claims to have been taken by forces not of this world. Now, new evidence suggests that the alleged alien abduction might have actually occurred. The Lindbergh Baby Kidnapping: At the turn of the century, aviator Charles Lindbergh’s family was destroyed by the tragic kidnapping and murder of his 20-month-old son. A recent theory about the identity of a new suspect will shock even those closest to the case.

Josh Gates Is No Stranger to History’s Mysteries

Expedition Files isn’t the first time Gates has expanded the Expedition Unknown universe on the Discovery Channel. Expedition X saw the team chasing after paranormal mysteries, like a legendary ape-man in Cambodia, the ghosts of Savannah, and the government conspiracy known as the Dogman. The hit series has also had two miniseries, Expedition Unknown: Hunt for ExtraTerrestrials and Expedition: Back to the Future, over the years.

Long before Expedition Files and Expedition Unknown, Gates was a globe-trekking monster hunter in his first adventure series, Destination Truth, which ran on Syfy for five seasons. That series also shares a name with Gates’ riveting book Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter, which details many of his epic supernatural adventures around the world. It’s exciting to see him returning to his roots with Expedition Files, and investigating the strange and unsettling mysteries that leave us all scratching our heads.

Tune in for the special preview episode of Expedition Files on Wednesday, October 30 at 9 PM ET/PT, ahead of the series premiere on November 27 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Be sure to catch an all-new episode of Expedition Unknown this week on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 PM ET/PT. In the meantime, be sure to check out the promo for Expedition Files above.

Expedition Unknown (2015) Release Date January 8, 2015 Main Genre Reality Seasons 15

Stream on Max