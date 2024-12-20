There’s no place like home this Christmas. The CBS special Josh Groban and Friends Go Home for the Holidays promises a toasty, merry evening filled with soulful renditions of holiday classics sung by the creme de la creme of the music industry. Hosted by Josh Groban, the Grammy-winning singer celebrates the spirit of togetherness alongside a lineup of esteemed vocal guests, all ready to tug on a few heartstrings, and even make viewers shed a tear or two. Get ready for a holly, jolly Christmas. Here’s where you can watch and stream Josh Groban and Friends Go Home for the Holidays.

What Is 'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays'?

This Christmas, Groban is bringing in a merry, songful affair together with Jennifer Hudson, James Bay, Tori Kelly, and The War and Treaty. Filmed in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays is part of the “Home for the Holidays” initiative, showcasing the thousands of American children currently in foster care and how adoption could help bring the home they deserve.

“I am honored and excited to host a show with friends old and new to celebrate the unity and togetherness of the holidays. It’s especially important because it will spread the importance of adoption and will feature the most incredible kids. I can’t wait for everyone to watch with their families, sing along and hopefully make room in their hearts and homes for a child who needs one,” said Groban in a Paramount+ statement.

Is 'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays' Streaming?

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays officially airs Friday, Dec. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The special will also be available for streaming on Paramount, live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

Watch a Sneak Peek from 'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays'

Sing along to, or even cry, to heartwarming performances by some of music’s most talented artists, all coming together for one purpose: bringing the holidays to your home.

Who Will Be in 'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays'?

Possessing a voice that angels would sing to, Josh Groban is a Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor. Over the years, the singer has sold over 30 million multi-platinum albums and DVDs worldwide. His discography spans eight studio albums, including his most recent work “Bridges”, which was released in 2018. Apart from singing, Groban has made guest appearances in some of the most iconic movies and TV series, including Crazy, Stupid, Love, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Office. The singer would go on to extend his acting skills to Broadway, starring in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”. Outside of the industry, Groba is known to be an active philanthropist, going on to start the Find Your Light Foundation.

Joining Groban on stage is powerhouse Hudson. Her rise to fame started with a spot on Season 3 of American Idol in 2004. Although she finished seventh, Hudson went on to make a name for herself on her own terms. Named Time’s “Most Influential People in the World”, Hudson has sung for world leaders, performed at the Super Bowl, and became an EGOT-winner in 2021. Currently, she’s the host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was nominated for 10 Daytime Emmy Awards. She’s also just released her first-holiday album, “The Gift of Love”, on October 18.

Bay brings his guitar and croons to Groban’s holiday show. The Grammy Award-nominated artist finally returns with his fourth album, “Changes All the Time”, featuring Noah Kahan and The Lumineers on vocals and writing collaborations with Brand Flowers of The Killers and Holly Humberstone. Bay is gearing up for his North American tour, set to begin in spring 2025.

Former Youtuber cover artist Kelly has risen to become one of the music industry’s biggest stars. With soulful vocals and silky smooth runs, Kelly has earned her fair share of Platinum certifications and hundreds of millions of streams. The singer dabbled in the voice acting world, starring as the shy Meena in the movie Sing. Having collaborated with fellow musicians Justin Bieber, Jacob Collier, and Jon Batiste, the two-time Grammy-winner is ready to shake things up with her first full-length album “TORI”.

Last but not least, rounding up the performer's list is the husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty. Founded in 2014 by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, within a decade, the two received Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. The pair have gone on to win two Americana Music Awards and received countless nominations and well-deserved recognition from the likes of the ACM Awards, the CMA Awards, and the Country Musical Hall of Fame - to name a few.

