The Josh Hall-Christina Haack saga continues to unravel. The latest story revolves around Hall refuting a claim that Christina Haack and her lawyers made regarding Hall demanding $65,000 a month in spousal support. This comes on the heels of Haack listing her Franklin, Tennessee home that Hall had previously been residing in. The reality star has filed a temporary emergency order to stop the potential sale of the home.

In the original Instagram story, Hall wrote that Christina's "legal declarations" were "riddled with lies and assumptions." Regarding her legal team, he stated, "Interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. I'm pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical." In his Instagram story, he tagged US Weekly.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack Continue to Feud

Josh Hall originally filed for divorce from Christina Haack in July, stating "irreconcilable differences." Following the initial filing, Christina Haack cited questionable financial moves as a factor in their split. In August, Hall moved his belongings out of the home the estranged couple shared in Newport Beach, California. Since then, Hall had been staying at Haack's Tennessee property, though she has gone on the record that he's been living with his mother and used the home as a vacation property.

HGTV fans were shocked by the divorce developments. Earlier this year, Christina Haack and Josh Hall were scheduled to appear alongside Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa, in the new HGTV series The Flip Off. Since the separation, Haack has remained with the production, with Hall departing. The Flip Off is set to debut in 2025. Christina Haack is continuing her flourishing HGTV career with Christina on the Coast and the upcoming season of its spin-off Christina in the Country. For now, Hall and Haack have brought their messy divorce proceedings to social media, exchanging jabs when the opportunity arises.

All episodes of Christina on the Coast are available to stream on Max.

