The divorce proceedings between Christina on the Coast star Christina Haack and estranged husband Josh Hall continue to make headlines. In the latest entry to the saga of the former reality couple's split, Josh Hall is attempting to stop Haack from selling her Tennessee home after previously agreeing to allow him to stay there. Haack recently listed her Leipers Fork, Tennessee farmhouse for $4.5 million. Despite the listing, there had been a temporary legal agreement with Josh Hall to live there since their split.

Christina Haack previously purchased the home in February 2021 before she and Hall met. According to People, in a filing from October 9th, Josh Hall has requested the court to prevent or postpone the sale of the property he's been residing in. In his claim, despite Haack being the sole owner, he has an "appreciation interest" in it as well because of mortgage payments made during their marriage. Additionally, he denies that they made an agreement to sell the home.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack Continue to Clash

Since Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Hall in July, the proceedings have continued to raise issues beyond the "irreconcilable differences" cited in the initial filings. Believing he would be owed spousal support, this latest development has maintained this concern. Hall cited in the recent filing that "he has been staying there when it was not being rented, as stipulated, and stayed with family when it was in use. If the house is sold, he claims, 'My living expenses will undoubtedly increase.'"

It's been reported that Christina Haack, in her own separate filing, that she "gave proper and timely notice" in regard to the listing of the property. She additionally alleges that Hall lives with his mother and uses the Tennessee home as a "vacation property." Josh Hall has been playing musical homes as he also moved out of the couple's shared home in Newport Beach, California in August. Via social media in reference to the rental income accusations, Christina Haack has alleged, "Remember when you said you never would steal from my and kid and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed." According to People, a representative for Josh Hall shared, "These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it." This chapter is far from over!

