Josh Hartnett is teaming up with director M. Night Shyamalan for his upcoming project that's currently filming in Canada. Keeping things pretty hush hush, the film is described by Shyamalan as a “psychological thriller set at a concert” per Film Updates. Originally known as Trap the project is currently being filmed under the codename Good Grades as the director is yet to announce the title of his project. Shyamalan is putting a lot into the film, as he's not only serving as director, but as producer as well. Plus, he's opted to fund the project himself after procuring an agreement from SAG-AFTRA in order to film the project during the ongoing actors’ strike.

So far, Shyamalan has revealed small details regarding the film. Hartnett will play a father heading to a musical concert with his son. However, things quickly go awry as Hartnett gets caught up in psychological events that will take him for a ride. Singer and songwriter Saleka Shyamalan will play opposite Hartnett as the artists whose concert his character attends with his son. This is her second time working with her director father, as she recorded original songs for his 2021 film Old.

What Has Josh Hartnett Starred in Lately?

Once upon a time, Hartnett was considered a teen heartthrob, starring in films like The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor, and Halloween H20. However, after, as the actor matured, so did his roles. He took on ambitious projects with the vampire horror flick 30 Days of Night and the film adaptation of the neo-noir comic Sin City. Hartnett took a step back from Hollywood, opting to move back to his home U.S. state Minnesota to focus on his family and smaller, more "intimate projects," per Yahoo Entertainment. He found that fame was getting to him, telling Us Weekly, "I was on the cover of every magazine. I couldn't really go anywhere. I didn't feel comfortable in my own skin. I was alone. I didn't trust anyone."

Since his break, Hartnett has experienced a comeback with his recent roles in an episode of Black Mirror and a small little project you might have heard of: Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. Aside from his upcoming project with Shyamalan, you will find Hartnett in James Madigan’s Fight Or Flight starring opposite Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone).

