The last fans saw Josh Hartnett on the big screen was in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller film Trap, released this year, where he played Cooper Abbott, a serial killer, a.k.a. “The Butcher.” Now, the brilliant actor is back with a new project, Fight or Flight, which is scheduled for a February 2025 release. In anticipation, Sky Cinema has unveiled first-look images of the film via Digital Spy, giving fans a glimpse of Hartnett’s hair transformation while in action.

In one of the pictures, Hartnett stands away from a green car and looks away, distracted. The second shot shows him involved in a tense fight for survival aboard a high-stakes flight. While both images show Hartnett in character, his hair is the center of attention as it’s been bleached blonde, contrasting with his brown beard. Not many details have been revealed about Fight or Flight, but the film follows a mercenary who is assigned to track down a target on a plane; however, he soon turns into the target's protector when they're both surrounded by people trying to kill them.

In addition to Hartnett, Fight or Flight stars Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Marko Zaror (John Wick: Chapter 4). It is directed by James Madigan from a screenplay by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona.

Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Hartnett stepped into the Hollywood scene as a teenager, beginning his career as Michael Fitzgerald on ABC's Cracker. He later established himself as a teen icon through his involvement in films such as Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), The Faculty (1998), The Virgin Suicides (1999), Pearl Harbor (2001), and the romcom 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002).

Over the years, Hartnett gained even more recognition as a leading man in films, with his recent works including the 2023 films Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Oppenheimer, as well as 2024’s Trap. His role as nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in Oppenheimer earned him the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. While Hartnett is well known for his large-screen projects, he has also featured in several small-screen productions. In 2014, he was cast as Ethan Chandler in Showtime’s most riveting series, Penny Dreadful, and in July 2022, he starred in the sixth season of Black Mirror. Most recently, he appeared in The Bear Season 3 as Frank.

Hartnett’s upcoming film Fight or Flight will be released in February 2025. His latest feature, Trap, is streaming on Max.