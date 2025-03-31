This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Josh Hartnett is back with a new banger after Trap, and critics love every bit of it. From director James Madigan, Fight or Flight has landed a laudable 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes following its U.K. debut last month; however, the audience score is unavailable at the time of this writing. Starring alongside Hartnett in the action-packed film are Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Marko Zaror (John Wick Chapter 4), and Julian Kostov (Triumph).
Fight or Flight
- Release Date
- March 13, 2025
- Runtime
- 102 minutes
- Producers
- Basil Iwanyk, D.J. Cotrona, Tai Duncan, Erica Lee, Brooks McLaren, Gary Raskin
Cast
-
Lucas Reyes
-