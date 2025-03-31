This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Josh Hartnett is back with a new banger after Trap, and critics love every bit of it. From director James Madigan, Fight or Flight has landed a laudable 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes following its U.K. debut last month; however, the audience score is unavailable at the time of this writing. Starring alongside Hartnett in the action-packed film are Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), Marko Zaror (John Wick Chapter 4), and Julian Kostov (Triumph).

Fight or Flight
Action
Thriller
Release Date
March 13, 2025
Runtime
102 minutes
Producers
Basil Iwanyk, D.J. Cotrona, Tai Duncan, Erica Lee, Brooks McLaren, Gary Raskin

Cast

